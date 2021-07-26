Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Having sold half of the team to the Stephen and Brenton Grove earlier this year, it's today been confirmed that the remaining stake will now also change hands.

That will give the Groves full control of KGR, which will be rebranded as Grove Racing as of next season.

According to the announcement the Kelly Racing business will retian the machine shop, engine departments and the team's current Ford Mustangs.

It's expected that Todd Kelly will step down from the team boss role, but will continue to operate Kelly Racing as a technical partner with Grove Racing.

More to follow.