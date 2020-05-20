Esports
Esports / Breaking news

Damage off for Supercars oval race

shares
comments
Damage off for Supercars oval race
By:
May 20, 2020, 1:25 AM

Supercars will switch the damage off for its first Eseries race at Charlotte Motor Speedway tonight.

The Aussie category is set to make its first appearance on a speedway, with tonight's opening race a 35-lapper at Charlotte.

It promises to be a wild affair, too, with Supercars electing to switch off damage for both qualifying and the race on the speedway.

Damage will then be turned back on for a pair of races on the Daytona road course to round out the evening.

Read Also:

This will also be the first Eseries round that won't feature a reverse grid race.

A 15-minute qualifying session at Charlotte will set the grid for the Charlotte race, which will feature a single mandatory stop.

The grid order for the first Daytona race, a 10-lapper with a compulsory stop, will be set by a separate 20-minute qualifying session.

The 16-lap, two-stop finale at Daytona will start in order of accumulated points from the first two races of the evening.

There will be 75 points up for grabs in each of the heat races, with 150 on offer for the Daytona finale.

Qualifying will start at 6pm AEST, with the race coverage – available live and free through Motorsport.tv – starting at 7pm AEST.

About this article

Series Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

