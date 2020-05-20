NASCAR look for Supercars squad
Tickford Racing's Ford Mustangs will sport NASCAR-inspired liveries during tonight's virtual trip to the USA.
For the second consecutive week the Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place Stateside, with an oval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway followed by two hit-outs on the Daytona road course.
Tickford will mark the first appearance on speedway banking with NASCAR-inspired liveries on all three of its Mustangs.
You can stream all of the Supercars Eseries action live and free through Motorsport.tv, with coverage starting at 7pm AEST.
Cam Waters, Tickford Racing
1/7
Photo by: Tickford
Cam Waters, Tickford Racing
2/7
Photo by: Tickford
Lee Holdsworth, Tickford Racing
3/7
Photo by: Tickford
Jack Le Brocq, Tickford Racing
4/7
Photo by: Tickford
Jack Le Brocq, Tickford Racing
5/7
Photo by: Tickford
Lee Holdsworth, Tickford Racing
6/7
Photo by: Tickford
Lee Holdsworth, Tickford Racing
7/7
Photo by: Tickford
