Kelly makes Supercars return

The former series champion jumped behind the wheel of the Kelly Racing-built Nissan Altima owned by his brother Todd Kelly.

It was the first time Rick Kelly, who retired from Supercars at the end of the 2020 season, had driven a car since a test at Winton in May.

Kelly shared this latest Winton running with Todd's son Mason Kelly, a budding racer in his own right, while Rick's son Lex was also on hand to watch proceedings.

“Today was the first time in just under two years that I’ve jumped in a Supercar,” said Kelly in a video posted to his social channels.

“I tell you what, it put a smile from ear to ear.

“It was a pretty special day for me to bring Lex to the track and show him what Supercars is all about, because he was pretty young when I stopped racing.

"And also to see Todd at the track, and see Mason drive a Supercar, that was really, really cool.

“The kid can drive, and I can’t wait to see what he’s capable of in the future inside a car.

“To jump inside a Supercar wad pretty special. Those things are definitely fun to drive. I blew the cobwebs out and had a great time.”