Emerson Fittipaldi Jr joins Formula Regional European Championship grid

Emerson Fittipaldi Jr, the son of the two-time Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 winner of the same name, has signed for Sainteloc Racing to race in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine this year.

Charles Bradley
By:
Fittipaldi Jr, 16, has already gained experience in Formula 4 with van Amersfoort Racing across Italy and Germany, after an initial campaign in Denmark that yielded three wins. He had previously been karting competitively across Latin America, the United States and Canada.

He tested Sainteloc’s FREC car at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya last week, joined by Colombian team-mate Nicolas Baptiste, before further tests this week at Paul Ricard and then Monza.

Fittipaldi, who relocated to Europe in 2021 from Miami with his family to further his racing career, said: “I'm getting into one very important category before FIA F3, one of the most disputed and competitive categories in the world, with a lot of talent and experienced drivers.

“For me it will be a new challenge that I am very happy to take on with Sainteloc Racing, a very successful and traditional team in Europe in several categories, made up of a team of very competent people.”

The series starts at Imola next month, and takes in 10 double-header events around some of Europe’s best circuits.

Sainteloc has taken over the entry of Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing squad for 2023.

