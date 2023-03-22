Emerson Fittipaldi Jr joins Formula Regional European Championship grid
Emerson Fittipaldi Jr, the son of the two-time Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 winner of the same name, has signed for Sainteloc Racing to race in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine this year.
Fittipaldi Jr, 16, has already gained experience in Formula 4 with van Amersfoort Racing across Italy and Germany, after an initial campaign in Denmark that yielded three wins. He had previously been karting competitively across Latin America, the United States and Canada.
He tested Sainteloc’s FREC car at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya last week, joined by Colombian team-mate Nicolas Baptiste, before further tests this week at Paul Ricard and then Monza.
Fittipaldi, who relocated to Europe in 2021 from Miami with his family to further his racing career, said: “I'm getting into one very important category before FIA F3, one of the most disputed and competitive categories in the world, with a lot of talent and experienced drivers.
“For me it will be a new challenge that I am very happy to take on with Sainteloc Racing, a very successful and traditional team in Europe in several categories, made up of a team of very competent people.”
The series starts at Imola next month, and takes in 10 double-header events around some of Europe’s best circuits.
Sainteloc has taken over the entry of Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing squad for 2023.
Latest news
Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama
Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama Van Gisbergen's frank admission amid Skaife drama
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023 Bagnaia must “respect” #1 plate to defend his MotoGP crown in 2023
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023
Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023 Marc Marquez: Honda “not a title contender” on eve of MotoGP 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.