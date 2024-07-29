All Series
Formula E

Vandoorne and Hughes sign with Maserati MSG in Formula E

Italian brand signs two new drivers for an undisclosed period of time

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Stoffel Vandoorne, Jake Hughes, Maserati MSG Formula E Team

Stoffel Vandoorne, Jake Hughes, Maserati MSG Formula E Team

Photo by: Maserati Media Center

Stoffel Vandoorne and Jake Hughes will race for the Maserati MSG Formula E team for the 2024/25 season, the Italian outfit has confirmed.

Maserati MSG announced last Friday that it would be splitting with this year’s partnership of Maximilian Guenther and Jehan Daruvala, with Vandoorne’s departure also confirmed from DS Penske on the same day.

The 2021/22 Formula E champion will remain within the Stellantis family, though, moving across from DS Penske to Maserati MSG, which had been expected and was confirmed on Monday.

The Belgian joins the trident having struggled to match the pace of two-time champion and team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne at DS Penske, registering just one podium finish in two years.

“I’m very happy to be joining Maserati MSG Racing next season and I’m proud to be associated with such an iconic name within motorsport as Maserati,” said Vandoorne.

“I’m excited to start working with the team – although I haven’t worked directly with them before, I know the team well, both from my time at DS Penske but also from my time with Mercedes when we shared a powertrain with Venturi.

“They are a great bunch of people, very skilled, very determined and I’m really looking forward to working together moving forwards. Hopefully we’ll have a lot of success and fight for victories and championships together.”

Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, leads Jake Hughes, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, leads Jake Hughes, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hughes joins having spent the last two seasons with McLaren, during which time he has shown impressive one-lap pace, taking four pole positions and his maiden Formula E podium this year in Shanghai.

Prior to racing in the all-electric championship, the 30-year-old Briton was a reserve driver for the Maserati team under its last guise, Venturi.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Maserati MSG Racing. The success that the team has had, as one of the founding teams in Formula E, speaks for itself,” said Hughes.

“On a personal level, I have worked with the team previously, so I know them well and I’m genuinely looking forward to going back.

“I know that the season has only just finished but I honestly can’t wait to get over to the HQ in Monaco and start working with the engineers, get on the simulator and really get cracking with our prep for Season 11.

“This marks the start of an exciting new chapter in my career, and I know that the best is yet to come.”

Stefan Mackley
