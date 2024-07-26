Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

Formula E teams DS Penske and Maserati MSG have confirmed the departures of Stoffel Vandoorne and Maximilian Guenther respectively, with each driver expected to swap to the other squad for next season.

Vandoorne joined DS Penske ahead of the 2022/23 season and as reigning champion, having claimed his sole title the previous campaign with Mercedes.

The 32-year-old joined the all-electric championship as far back as 2018 with HWA Racelab after two full seasons with McLaren in Formula 1 before being let go by the British team after a difficult spell.

Having spent three seasons with the Mercedes team before the German brand's departure from Formula E at the end of 2021/22, Vandoorne spent the last two years with DS Penske.

During that time he struggled to match the form of team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, recording only one podium finish in Monaco this season and claiming 11th and 10th respectively in the drivers' championship.

It was announced on Friday that Vandoorne would be leaving DS Penske, and speaking of his departure, he said: "My journey with DS Penske has been an incredible experience. I am thankful to the team for their unwavering support and look forward to new challenges ahead."

Jay Penske, team principal of DS Penske, added: "We are truly grateful to Stoffel for his commitment and the outstanding performances he has delivered for DS Penske. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

While no update was given on whether Vandoorne would be remaining in Formula E, it's understood that he will likely stay on the grid with Maserati MSG.

Later on Friday, the Italian outfit confirmed that this season's driver line-up of Maximilian Guenther and rookie Jehan Daruvala would not be retained for the 2024/25 campaign.

Maximilian Guenther, Maserati Racing, walks down the pit lane Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Guenther has spent two seasons with the team, which included two race wins and a best result of seventh in the 2022-23 drivers' standings, and is believed to be in line to replace Vandoorne at DS Penske and partner two-time champion Vergne.

Giovanni Sgro, head of Maserati Corse, said: "I'd like to thank Max and Jehan personally and on behalf of the Maserati family for all their commitment and all the work they have done.

"Both made contributions to the team's achievements and did their best in every race to put both of the Maserati Tipo Folgore in the best possible positions.

"Max brought us so much excitement, taking the Trident back to the podium several times, whereas Jehan – the only rookie on the track in Season 10 – did an amazing job with his growth and had no hesitation in facing leading drivers with determination and passion.

"We’re proud to have had Max and Jehan with us, to have worked together and to have shared so much that will stay with us forever as part of Maserati's history in Formula E. I'd like to wish them both a great future in motorsports."