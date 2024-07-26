All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Formula E London ePrix II

Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

Vandoorne and Guenther leave DS Penske and Maserati MSG and could swap seats

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske,

Formula E teams DS Penske and Maserati MSG have confirmed the departures of Stoffel Vandoorne and Maximilian Guenther respectively, with each driver expected to swap to the other squad for next season.

Vandoorne joined DS Penske ahead of the 2022/23 season and as reigning champion, having claimed his sole title the previous campaign with Mercedes.

The 32-year-old joined the all-electric championship as far back as 2018 with HWA Racelab after two full seasons with McLaren in Formula 1 before being let go by the British team after a difficult spell.

Having spent three seasons with the Mercedes team before the German brand's departure from Formula E at the end of 2021/22, Vandoorne spent the last two years with DS Penske.

During that time he struggled to match the form of team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, recording only one podium finish in Monaco this season and claiming 11th and 10th respectively in the drivers' championship.

It was announced on Friday that Vandoorne would be leaving DS Penske, and speaking of his departure, he said: "My journey with DS Penske has been an incredible experience. I am thankful to the team for their unwavering support and look forward to new challenges ahead."

Jay Penske, team principal of DS Penske, added: "We are truly grateful to Stoffel for his commitment and the outstanding performances he has delivered for DS Penske. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

While no update was given on whether Vandoorne would be remaining in Formula E, it's understood that he will likely stay on the grid with Maserati MSG.

Later on Friday, the Italian outfit confirmed that this season's driver line-up of Maximilian Guenther and rookie Jehan Daruvala would not be retained for the 2024/25 campaign.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, walks down the pit lane

Maximilian Guenther, Maserati Racing, walks down the pit lane

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Guenther has spent two seasons with the team, which included two race wins and a best result of seventh in the 2022-23 drivers' standings, and is believed to be in line to replace Vandoorne at DS Penske and partner two-time champion Vergne.

Giovanni Sgro, head of Maserati Corse, said: "I'd like to thank Max and Jehan personally and on behalf of the Maserati family for all their commitment and all the work they have done.

"Both made contributions to the team's achievements and did their best in every race to put both of the Maserati Tipo Folgore in the best possible positions.

"Max brought us so much excitement, taking the Trident back to the podium several times, whereas Jehan – the only rookie on the track in Season 10 – did an amazing job with his growth and had no hesitation in facing leading drivers with determination and passion.

"We’re proud to have had Max and Jehan with us, to have worked together and to have shared so much that will stay with us forever as part of Maserati's history in Formula E. I'd like to wish them both a great future in motorsports."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The 1986 F1 lesson that will overshadow Jaguar Formula E joy

Top Comments

Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
The 1986 F1 lesson that will overshadow Jaguar Formula E joy

The 1986 F1 lesson that will overshadow Jaguar Formula E joy

Formula E
London ePrix II
The 1986 F1 lesson that will overshadow Jaguar Formula E joy
Cassidy and da Costa “cried together” after Formula E title-defining clash

Cassidy and da Costa “cried together” after Formula E title-defining clash

Formula E
London ePrix II
Cassidy and da Costa “cried together” after Formula E title-defining clash
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Stoffel Vandoorne
More from
Stoffel Vandoorne
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Porsche's Wehrlein beats Vandoorne to pole by fractions
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske

Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske

Formula E
Why optimism remains at Formula E “underdogs” DS Penske
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title
DS Penske
More from
DS Penske
Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"

Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"
DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season

DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season

Formula E
DS Penske retains Vergne, Vandoorne for 2024 Formula E season
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Prime
Prime
Formula E
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Latest news

Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

Prime

Discover prime content
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global