Di Grassi commits to Abt and Lola Formula E project

The Abt Formula E team has confirmed that Lucas di Grassi will stay with the squad for next season when it will use the Lola/Yamaha powertrain for the first time.

Di Grassi’s career in the all-electric championship has been synonymous with Abt, having raced for the German brand over a seven-year period which included winning the 2016/17 drivers’ title.

The Brazilian rejoined Abt at the start of the 2023/24 season after two years away but struggled to match the performances of team-mate Nico Muller this term, finishing 48 points behind after only taking three top 10 finishes.

Di Grassi, though, has been involved in the testing of the new Lola/Yamaha powertrain and the new Gen3 Evo machine, both of which will debut in Formula E next season.

“Abt is my family. I have experienced the best moments of my career there and have full confidence in the people who work hard every day to achieve success – so I am happy that we are also tackling the new challenges together,” said di Grassi, who will embark on his 11th season in Formula E.

“It’s a very exciting project with people who know what it takes to be successful in Formula E, alongside two renowned brands in Lola and Yamaha with a wealth of motorsport heritage and technical prowess.

“We have a few busy weeks ahead of us. Together we will do everything we can to be successful as soon as possible.”

The 2024/25 campaign will mark Lola’s return to a single-seater world championship, having been resurrected by British businessman and IMSA racer Till Bechtolsheimer, who bought the name and remaining assets in 2022 after the brand had gone into administration.

The Formula E project has been headed up by Mark Preston, a stalwart of motorsport having been involved for decades in F1, while in Formula E, he was team principal at Techeetah as the squad took three drivers’ titles on the bounce with Jean-Eric Vergne (twice) and Antonio Felix da Costa between 2017-2020.

Despite having yet to hit the track in anger, the British manufacturer has already committed to the Gen4 ruleset which will be implemented ahead of the 2026/27 season.

“Having a driver with such experience, skill and dedication as Lucas is a huge boost as a new manufacturer entering the series,” said Lola Cars motorsport director, Preston.

“These attributes, combined with his existing relationship with Abt, make Lucas the ideal person to have at the wheel for our return to motorsport.

“His knowledge and feedback during testing have already proven invaluable and we look forward to hitting the track together in Season 11.”

It was confirmed earlier this month that Muller would leave Abt, the Swiss driver expected to join Andretti, with Abt due to announce his replacement and di Grassi's team-mate in due course.