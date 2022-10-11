Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati FE team principal
Formula E News

Ticktum to remain with NIO Formula E team for 2022-23 season

Dan Ticktum will remain at the NIO 333 team for a second season in Formula E, completing the Chinese team's line-up for the 2022-23 season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Ticktum to remain with NIO Formula E team for 2022-23 season
Listen to this article

Following a solid first season in Formula E, in which he scored a point in Rome and also broke into the qualifying duels in Seoul, Ticktum and NIO 333 were expected to take up the second year of his option for the start of the Gen3 era.

The Briton duly stays with the team alongside Sergio Sette Camara, who moves across from the Dragon Penske team after a series of impressive drives in 2021-22.

Ticktum's extended stay was announced on Instagram, where he explained that he had already experienced the team's new ER9 Gen3 car, which has undergone testing at Mallory Park and Varano.

"As expected, I'm back here at the NIO 333 headquarters," Ticktum said in a NIO 333 video.

"I've been in the [Gen3] car a couple of times, and it's a big step forward from the Gen2, I've really enjoyed it so far, I have to say. I'm really looking to getting cracking with this new era of electric racing."

The partnership of Ticktum and Sette Camara leaves no room for Turvey at the team, and the Cumbrian leaves after eight years with the squad under its various guises.

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001, Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Oliver Askew, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001, Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Oliver Askew, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Although Turvey has been linked to McLaren's incoming team, it is understood by Motorsport.com that Jake Hughes will be in the car for 2022-23.

Sette Camara has also tested the Gen3 car, describing it as "very physical" - which he states that the other drivers on the grid have also reported.

"The Gen3 car seems very physical; every driver I’ve spoken to has said the steering wheel is very heavy, so I think that is something we all agree on," said Sette Camara.

"So more than ever I will give special attention to my physical condition this year. Indoor training is great to build strength, outdoor training is where I train cardio, but I also use that time to clear my mind.

"A major part of my training is also done on simulators, which I try to drive on at least every week.

"Since we have limited time in the actual team FE car simulator it has become the next best thing."

shares
comments
Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati FE team principal
Previous article

Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati FE team principal
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati FE team principal
Formula E

Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati FE team principal

Why Envision can wake a dormant Formula E giant
Formula E

Why Envision can wake a dormant Formula E giant

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

Whincup happy to wait on title
Supercars Supercars

Whincup happy to wait on title

Jamie Whincup says he's happy to wait until the Gold Coast for Shane van Gisbergen to seal his first Supercars title as a team boss.

World Supersport 300 rider Steeman passes away after crash
World Superbike World Superbike

World Supersport 300 rider Steeman passes away after crash

World Supersport 300 rider Victor Steeman has died at the age of 22 following a crash in last weekend's penultimate race of the season at Portimao.

Supercars teams strike Gen3 parts deal
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams strike Gen3 parts deal

Supercars teams are working together to share and streamline the production of control parts for the new Gen3 cars.

NASCAR: Altering finishing order in a race "can't be tolerated"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Altering finishing order in a race "can't be tolerated"

A review of on-track data and radio communications prompted the severe penalty handed to Cup Series driver Cole Custer, NASCAR’s Scott Miller said Tuesday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.