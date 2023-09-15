Subscribe
Previous / Andretti Global signs Nato to replace Lotterer in Formula E
Formula E News

Mortara leaves Maserati MSG Formula E team after six years

Edoardo Mortara will leave the Maserati MSG Formula E team ahead of the 2024 campaign having spent six seasons with the squad.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing

The Swiss-Italian driver joined the team in 2017 under its then-current guise of Venturi and took to the podium in only his second outing in Hong Kong.

A further 12 podiums followed during his tenure with the squad, including six wins which put him in championship contention during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

He finished second in the standings in the former, only seven points behind champion Nyck de Vries, and third in the latter season.

His most recent campaign with the newly rebranded Maserati MSG squad was difficult, though, as he failed to finish on the podium across the 16-race season and finished 14th in the drivers’ standings – 62 points behind team-mate Maximilian Guenther.

Following the poor campaign, it was confirmed on Friday that he would be leaving ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“The past six years of my career have been quite a journey, and it has been an honour to represent the team during this time," said Mortara.

“Since 2017, we have experienced a lot together, it’s been a rollercoaster at times and by learning from the tough moments we faced, we grew to become a competitive outfit, fighting for race wins and world championships.

“I’m proud of the role I played in this. I want to take this opportunity to thank the team for their trust in me and their support, I wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mortara has yet to confirm what his plans are for the 2024 season and whether he will remain in Formula E, while Maserati MSG is expected to announce its driver line-up later this month.

James Rossiter, team principal at Maserati MSG, added: “We would like to thank Edo for his efforts and success over the past six seasons. His experience, knowledge, and expertise have been pivotal in our journey and development as a team.

“On a personal note, it has been a privilege to work with him and we all wish him every success for the future.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Andretti Global signs Nato to replace Lotterer in Formula E
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Formula E

Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism Why McLaren has cause for optimism despite tough Formula E baptism

Competition "number one priority" with Formula E's Gen4 car

Competition "number one priority" with Formula E's Gen4 car

Formula E

Competition "number one priority" with Formula E's Gen4 car Competition "number one priority" with Formula E's Gen4 car

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Edoardo Mortara More from
Edoardo Mortara
Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara

Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara

Formula E

Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-20 November weekend?

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Latest news

F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change

F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change F1 drivers want new Singapore layout to be permanent change

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth F1 Singapore GP: Sainz stays on top in FP3, Verstappen fourth

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

MGP MotoGP

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1

Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1 Alfa Romeo evaluating Pourchaire plan to get him into F1

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Prime
Prime
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe