Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

The 41-year-old German driver published a statement on social media confirming that he will focus solely on his Porsche commitments in the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

It brings down the curtain on a six-season spell in Formula E that began when he joined Techeetah for the 2017/18 season, as well as more than two decades racing in single-seaters.

In that time, Lotterer won the Formula Nippon title in 2011 and made a single Formula 1 start for Caterham at Spa in 2014.

"It’s time for me to close a 26-year chapter of single-seater racing," read the statement. "I have decided not to race anymore in the FIA Formula E World Championship to fully focus on my challenge with Porsche to win the Le Mans 24 Hours for the fourth time and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

"It has been a great ride racing in Formula BMW, Formula Renault, Formula 3, Champ Car, Formula Nippon/Super Formula, Formula 1 and finally the Formula E family which I joined at the start of season four back in 2017.

"I would like to personally thank [series co-founder] Alejandro Agag, his team and the FIA for creating Formula E, it has been a fantastic journey and you have changed many of our lives. Formula E has been the most challenging and fun championship I have competed in!

"I am extremely grateful and proud to have raced in Formula E, promoting all the sustainable technologies and for meeting the amazing people in this paddock, a few of whom have become my best friends today."

News of Lotterer exiting Formula E follows a torrid season that yielded a lowly 18th in the standings and a best finish of fourth in the opening race in Mexico City. His final points finish came in the first Berlin race, when he finished eighth.

His struggles were further highlighted by the form of team-mate Jake Dennis, who scored 11 podium finishes, including two victories, on his way to the title.

After two seasons of racing for Techeetah, Lotterer joined the works Porsche Formula E squad from 2019/20 before moving across to customer outfit Andretti for 2022/23, juggling the drive with a full WEC season with the German marque.

He already was forced to skip the Jakarta E-Prix in June due to a clash with the Le Mans test day, with David Beckmann stepping in for him on that occasion.

Across his six seasons in the all-electric series, Lotterer amassed seven second-place finishes but was unable to achieve a victory. His best championship finish was eighth, which he achieved in each of his first three seasons.

Andretti has not yet announced who will replace Lotterer for the 2023/24 season.