Andretti Global signs Nato to replace Lotterer in Formula E

Frenchman Nato departed the Nissan team after a single season that peaked with second in Rome, with former Mahindra driver Oliver Rowland returning to the squad he previously drove for in its Nissan e.dams guise to partner Sacha Fenestraz.

Lotterer's departure from Formula E to concentrate fully on his World Endurance Championship endeavours with Porsche, which was announced last week, opened up a berth at Michael Andretti's Porsche customer squad which took Jake Dennis to the first title of FE's Gen3 regulations this season.

Nato, who has a single FE victory for the team now called Maserati MSG team in its previous guise as Venturi Racing at Berlin in 2021, will therefore join his fourth different outfit in FE and race with a fourth different powertrain having made two outings for Jaguar in 2022 in Seoul alongside defending world champion Dennis.

The 31-year-old, who finished 10th in the 2022-23 standings, said: "I am thrilled to be a part of the Andretti Formula E family for Season 10.

"It's highly exciting to be given the opportunity to have a car capable of winning. I'm looking forward to working with the team and contributing to the team's long history of success."

Andretti Global was recently renamed from its long-term guise of Andretti Autosport as it bids to join the Formula 1 grid in future in partnership with General Motors.

Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Announcing Nato's arrival at the team, CEO and chairman Michael Andretti said: "I'm confident of the direction that Andretti Formula E is heading as we gear up for Season 10. The addition of Norman to our roster reflects our shared mindsets for the pursuit of victory and passion for winning.

"Norman brings great experience and skill with him, and he caught our attention with his progress throughout the season.

"After Jake's remarkable victory in the Driver's Championship this year, the bar has been set high, and we're hungry for more."

Before joining Formula E, Nato was a race winner in the WEC with the Rebellion LMP1 outfit during the 2019-20 season, taking victories at Shanghai and the Circuit of the Americas.