All
Previous / Formula E drivers expect Jakarta challenge with heat, battery management Next / Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix Practice report

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice

DS Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne pounced to the top of the Jakarta timing boards at the very end of practice, beating teammate Antonio Felix da Costa with a late 1m07.594s.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice
Listen to this article

Da Costa had only just cleared Jake Dennis from the top of the FP2 times, the 2019-20 champion logging a 1m07.993s to go quickest at the chequered flag, but Vergne put his car on top even later into the session to hammer home a clear Techeetah advantage.

As the mercury pushed 32 degrees C in time for FP2, the drivers had to intersperse their laps with tentative cooldown tours to ensure the tyres were not too punished by the escalating track temperatures.

This ensured that traffic proved to be a difficult factor to manage throughout the session, with a number of promising laps failing to yield consistent performance across all three sectors.

Lucas di Grassi was first into the 1m08s, logging a 1m08.750s to set an early marker - where he was followed into the same bracket by Nissan e.dams duo Sebastien Buemi and Maximilian Guenther.

The Brazilian driver was then dispatched from top spot by points leader Stoffel Vandoorne, who found a tenth and a half over the Venturi ace.

Sergio Sette Camara looked good to kick Vandoorne off the top, but a less successful final sector contrived to place the Dragon Penske driver in third, behind compatriot di Grassi.

Pascal Wehrlein then hustled his Porsche to the leading time, clocking a 1m08.410s to beat di Grassi's best lap from FP1 despite losing a smidgen of time in the final sector.

But it was then the turn of the NIO 333 pair to bask in the sun as Oliver Turvey shaded Wehrlein's time by 0.031s, but was immediately displaced by Dan Ticktum who scorched to a 1m08.338s.

As the session then ticked down into its final 10 minutes, Jake Dennis powered to the top of the timing boards with a 1m08.253s, but the Avalanche Andretti had to see off an assault from Edoardo Mortara and Mitch Evans.

Neither driver beat his time, and Dennis even had a chance to beat his own chart-topper - but ultimately trailed it by under half a tenth.

But just as it looked good for Dennis, the brace of DS Techeetahs catapulted their way to the top of the times to move the Brit down to third.

Evans and Mortara closed out FP2 in fourth and fifth, ahead of Ticktum and Turvey, while Wehrlein was eighth - a tenth clear of arguably ninth-placed Antonio Giovinazzi's best lap in Formula E so far.

Turvey and Ticktum set the first representative laps of FP1, the latter managing a 1m13.561 off the bat as the new track surface was slowly dusted down.

The times quickly dropped into the 1m10s, Buemi pouncing ahead of Jake Dennis to grab a 1m10.283s - the Swiss driver having been the first driver to take to the track in Friday's shakedown.

Evans then brought the session into the 1m09s, before being quickly shuffled down a place by Dennis, before di Grassi threw his first proper effort into the mix and stood fastest with a 1m09.766s.

Jaguar's Evans then linked up with top spot once more, setting a 1m09.246s, as Pascal Wehrlein and Sam Bird then wedged themselves into the top three before the halfway point of the session.

Wehrlein carries a five-place grid penalty for Jakarta as a result of the FIA seals being broken on one of his two DCDC units.

Jean-Eric Vergne then punched in the first 250kW lap of the session to go fastest, posting a 1m08.703s, which went unchallenged for a good portion of the session despite challenges from Dennis and Andre Lotterer on full power - as Oliver Rowland came across traffic in Antonio Giovinazzi which meant he was unable to eclipse Vergne either.

Di Grassi did, however, returning to the top of the timing board with a 1m08.538s - with Dennis finding a lap just 0.018s down.

But at the chequered flag, Rowland peeled past di Grassi with a 1m08.433s to head FP1, with former teammate Buemi firing up to second at the death with a lap just 0.09s down on the Mahindra driver.

Formula E Jakarta E-Prix FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1'07.594  
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 1'07.993 0.399
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.253 0.659
4 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.268 0.674
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'08.306 0.712
6 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.338 0.744
7 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.379 0.785
8 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'08.410 0.816
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1'08.526 0.932
10 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'08.534 0.940
11 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.552 0.958
12 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'08.647 1.053
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'08.671 1.077
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'08.683 1.089
15 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'08.693 1.099
16 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.701 1.107
17 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1'08.750 1.156
18 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'08.774 1.180
19 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'08.782 1.188
20 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1'08.994 1.400
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.013 1.419
22 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.697 2.103
View full results

Formula E Jakarta E-Prix FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 18  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 18 0.090
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 21 0.105
4 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 19 0.123
5 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 18 0.135
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20 0.183
7 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 18 0.231
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 21 0.234
9 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 21 0.365
10 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 15 0.416
11 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 21 0.417
12 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 20 0.456
13 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 21 0.527
14 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 21 0.668
15 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 20 0.687
16 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 21 0.780
17 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 18 0.842
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 18 0.859
19 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1.078
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 20 1.098
21 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 19 1.276
22 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 19 1.293
View full results
