Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice Next / Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Formula E / Jakarta ePrix Qualifying report

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle

Jean-Eric Vergne won out in an all-DS Techeetah battle for pole position for the Jakarta E-Prix, beating team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa for a record 15th Formula E pole.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne beats da Costa in all-DS pole battle
Listen to this article

In a one-sided finale Vergne put 0.817s over da Costa, setting a 1m08.523s as da Costa endured a wayward lap - arguably losing his shot at pole with a slide at Turn 2 and confirming the result by lighting up the tyres in the final corner.

Vergne put three tenths over Mitch Evans to book his place in the final, easing the gap open over the opening pair of sectors before finishing the job over the Jaguar driver by doubling his advantage in the final sector.

Da Costa cleared Edoardo Mortara in their semi-final, jumping on the Venturi driver's slide through Turn 1 and using it to build a healthy advantage, which was four tenths to the good by the end of the lap.

Evans breezed past championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne in their bout, grabbing a gap of four tenths as soon as the opening corner and largely retaining that advantage throughout, save for a twitch at Turn 12 which allowed Vandoorne to claw back a tenth.

Vergne then pipped past Pascal Wehrlein in a closely contested quarter-final; the Frenchman held the advantage through the first sector, but Wehrlein pulled two tenths back to lead the way by the close of sector two.

But Vergne rallied as Wehrlein endured a lock-up, which moved the duel in the favour of the Techeetah racer.

Mortara found two tenths over Jake Dennis to progress to the semi-finals, holding a 0.075s advantage through both of the opening two sectors before finding more time at the end of the lap to put the Avalanche Andretti driver onto the sidelines.

In the last quarter-final, da Costa routed Sebastien Buemi with a lap over eight tenths clear of the Season 2 champion - grabbing the fastest laptime among the quarter-finalists.

Among those eliminated in the quarters, Dennis' lap proved to be the fastest and thus takes fifth on the grid.

Wehrlein takes a five-place grid penalty after Porsche was granted permission to break the seal on one of his two allocated DCDC units, meaning Buemi will assume sixth on the grid ahead of Vandoorne in seventh.

Andre Lotterer failed to make it into the duels for the first time this season, missing out by just 0.003s to Buemi as Nissan e.dams claimed its first quarter-final place.

The German driver nonetheless starts eighth after teammate Wehrlein's penalty is applied.

Lucas di Grassi was the other big scalp from Group A, taking only the sixth fastest-time of the first 11 drivers to take to the circuit for qualifying ahead of Nick Cassidy.

Robin Frijns did not set a laptime, having got a piece of advertising banner stuck in his rear-left wheel and thus failing to set the required lap in the opening six minutes of the session.

Berlin E-Prix winner Nyck de Vries missed out on a duels berth having been unable to prise Mitch Evans out of fourth in Group B, while FP1 headliner Oliver Rowland was also bumped out having been unable to improve on his final run.

De Vries begins the race around Ancol Beach from ninth ahead of di Grassi, while Wehrlein's penalty moves him down to 11th.

Neither NIO 333 driver was able to deliver on the team's FP2 pace, with Oliver Turvey four tenths down on making the top four and Dan Ticktum encountering the chequered flag before he could attempt a final lap play for the duels.

Frijns starts from 21st, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi who was also unable to set a representative laptime after bailing on his last attempt.

Formula E Jakarta E-Prix - Starting Grid

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1'08.523  
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 1'09.340 0.817
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.658 0.135
4 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'08.693 0.170
5 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'08.653 0.130
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'09.188 0.665
7 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'09.268 0.745
8 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'09.101 0.578
9 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'09.078 0.555
10 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1'09.118 0.595
11 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'09.029 0.506
12 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'09.134 0.611
13 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'09.157 0.634
14 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.148 0.625
15 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1'09.266 0.743
16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.413 0.890
17 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'09.406 0.883
18 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'09.688 1.165
19 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.524 1.001
20 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'09.723 1.200
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing    
22 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1'18.034 9.511
View full results
shares
comments
Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice
Previous article

Jakarta E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice
Next article

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia

Jakarta E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to win thriller in Indonesia
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime
Formula 1

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

Latest news

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist extends McLaren stay; IndyCar or Formula E possible

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E

McLaren seals Formula E powertrain deal with Nissan for Gen3 era

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood
Formula E Formula E

Mahindra to give Gen3 Formula E car public debut at Goodwood

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.