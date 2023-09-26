Subscribe
Di Grassi leaves Mahindra Formula E team

Lucas di Grassi has left the Mahindra Formula E team ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign, with the Brazilian’s future racing plans unconfirmed.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing

The 39-year-old ex-Formula 1 driver has been a stalwart of the all-electric championship since its inception in 2014, winning the inaugural race in Beijing for the Audi-backed Abt team.

His seven-year tenure with the team culminated in the 2016-17 title, while he also finished runner-up and third in the drivers’ standings twice, as well as claiming 12 wins.

After one season with the Venturi squad in 2021-22, where he secured his most recent win in London and finished fifth in the drivers’ standings, di Grassi moved to Mahindra last term.

The partnership began strongly, with di Grassi taking pole and finishing third in the Mexico City season-opener at the wheel of the new Gen3 machine.

But Mahindra struggled with its powertrain for the remainder of the season and di Grassi was only able to claim two more points finishes – slumping to 15th in the drivers’ standings.

On Wednesday, the team announced he would be leaving and it is currently unclear if he will remain on the Formula E grid next season with so few seats available.

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, M9Electro

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, M9Electro

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Frederic Bertrand, Mahindra team principal, said: “On behalf of everybody at Mahindra Racing, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lucas for his contribution to the team over the past year.

“Lucas has played a valuable and integral role since joining us ahead of the Gen3 era, but both parties now feel the time is right to pursue other options for the future.

Read Also:

“He will always remain part of the Mahindra Racing family and leaves with nothing but our best wishes for his future endeavours.”

Posting on social media, di Grassi said: "I want to express my gratitude to all our team members for the experience we shared during what proved to be a challenging year.

"This decision ultimately benefits us both, as our perspectives and visions have diverged.

"I wish the team and the company the brightest future ahead."

Mahindra is expected to confirm its 2023-24 driver line-up later this week, with pre-season testing due to take place in Valencia the week commencing 23 October.

