FIA F2 / Bahrain / Practice report

Bahrain F2: Sette Camara leads first practice of 2019

Bahrain F2: Sette Camara leads first practice of 2019
By:
21m ago

McLaren Formula 1 junior Sergio Sette Camara topped practice in the first session of the Formula 2 season of 2019 for the DAMS squad in Bahrain.

Brazilian Sette Camara, who finished twice on the podium in Bahrain last year with Carlin, was almost three tenths quicker than his DAMS teammate, the Williams-backed Nicholas Latifi.

Settle Camara's time came mid-way through the session, and was almost one-second quicker than the best time from last year's equivalent session, set by Arjun Maini.

All eyes were on Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher for his first session in F2, but he could only manage 12th, one spot behind his Prema teammate Sean Gelael.

Schumacher had topped a day of testing in Jerez but struggled in the concurrent Barcelona test with tyre management.

The cars visibly moved around significantly even on the first and second laps on the medium Pirelli tyre in the session, teeing up what will likely be a degradation-heavy race on Saturday.

The majority of drivers focused on longer runs towards the end of the session, meaning not many people moved from their mid-session laps.

Luca Ghiotto took fourth in the rebranded Virtuosi Racing team, which used to be Russian Time, while debutant and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott put his Sauber Junior Team-backed car in fifth.

That team was Charouz Racing System last year, and is still run by Charouz.

Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou took seventh for Virtuosi on his debut weekend, ahead of pre-season title favourite Nyck de Vries, who takes over George Russell's 2018 title-winning car.

Louis Deletraz had drama from the first lap with his car appearing to be in some sort of safe mode, but recovered to set the eighth quickest time.

Ilott's teammate Juan Manuel Correa – Alfa Romeo's F1 reserve driver – and Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita rounded out the top 10, Matsushita rejoining the series with Carlin.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara  Japan DAMS 12 1'43.618  
2 Canada Nicholas Latifi  Japan DAMS 14 1'43.912 0.294
3 Switzerland Ralph Boschung  Italy Trident 12 1'44.178 0.560
4 Italy Luca Ghiotto  UNI-Virtuosi 13 1'44.232 0.614
5 United Kingdom Callum Ilott  Sauber Junior Team 14 1'44.311 0.693
6 China Zhou Guanyu  UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'44.323 0.705
7 Netherlands Nyck de Vries  France ART Grand Prix 17 1'44.362 0.744
8 Switzerland Louis Deletraz  United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'44.375 0.757
9 United States Juan Manuel Correa  Sauber Junior Team 14 1'44.546 0.928
10 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita  United Kingdom Carlin 16 1'44.548 0.930
11 Indonesia Sean Gelael  Italy Prema Powerteam 13 1'44.573 0.955
12 Germany Mick Schumacher  Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'44.595 0.977
13 France Anthoine Hubert  BWT Arden 17 1'44.834 1.216
14 United Kingdom Jack Aitken  Spain Campos Racing 15 1'45.006 1.388
15 France Giuliano Alesi  Italy Trident 15 1'45.173 1.555
16 United Kingdom Jordan King  Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'45.324 1.706
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin  France ART Grand Prix 17 1'45.572 1.954
18 France Dorian Boccolacci  Spain Campos Racing 17 1'45.768 2.150
19 Colombia Tatiana Calderon  BWT Arden 14 1'46.363 2.745
20 India Mahaveer Raghunathan  Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 1'46.637 3.019
