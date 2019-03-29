Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Bahrain / Qualifying report

Bahrain F2: Ghiotto tops first qualifying of 2019

shares
comments
Bahrain F2: Ghiotto tops first qualifying of 2019
By:
1h ago

Luca Ghiotto and the new UNI-Virtuosi Formula 2 team took pole position for the first race of the 2019 season in Bahrain.

DAMS, represented by Williams junior Nicholas Latifi and McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara, looked like the team to beat in qualifying after locking out the top spots in practice.

Latifi led qualifying before the session was halted with just over 18 minutes to go as rookie Callum Ilott crashed his Sauber Junior Team-run car between Turns 7 and 8.

After the yellow flags, the two DAMS drivers and Renault junior Jack Aitken ran up front with 10 minutes to go, Aitken splitting the DAMS pair with Latifi ahead.

But it became clear that they had gone too early for their final runs, and Nyck de Vries put ART Grand Prix top as the DAMS drivers and Aitken could only watch in the pits after using up their tyres.

De Vries was then jumped by Carlin’s Louis Deletraz, before Ghiotto went 0.367s quicker.

Latin held on for fourth ahead of Ghiotto's replacement at Campos, Aitken, while late surges from Nobuharu Matsushita (Carlin) and Prema’s Sean Gelael put them ahead of Sette Camara, who tumbled to eighth.

Ralph Boschung – third in practice – sealed ninth for Trident ahead of Ferrari junior Mick Schumacher, who trailed his teammate Gelael by over three tenths but was the top rookie.

Session results:

Pos. No. Driver Team Time Gap
1 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1'40.504  
2 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Carlin 1'40.871 0.367
3 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1'40.889 0.385
4 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'40.964 0.460
5 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'41.115 0.611
6 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1'41.137 0.633
7 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Prema Powerteam 1'41.254 0.750
8 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1'41.310 0.806
9 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Trident 1'41.505 1.001
10 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 1'41.583 1.079
11 19 France Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1'41.596 1.092
12 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Sauber/Charouz 1'41.722 1.218
13 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'41.848 1.344
14 16 United Kingdom Jordan King MP Motorsport 1'41.857 1.353
15 20 France Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'41.864 1.360
16 14 France Dorian Boccolacci Campos Racing 1'41.918 1.414
17 7 Guan Yu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1'42.123 1.619
18 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Sauber/Charouz
 1'42.280 1.776
19 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon BWT Arden 1'42.810 2.306
20 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1'43.343 2.839
Next article
Bahrain F2: Sette Camara leads first practice of 2019

Previous article

Bahrain F2: Sette Camara leads first practice of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Bahrain
Sub-event Q1
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Author Jack Benyon
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

5h ago
Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP Article
MotoGP

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP

Argentina GP: Marquez leads Miller in first practice Article
MotoGP

Argentina GP: Marquez leads Miller in first practice

Latest videos
Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview 05:07
FIA F2

Mick Schumacher Formula 2 season preview

Mar 21, 2019

News in depth
Bahrain F2: Ghiotto tops first qualifying of 2019
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Ghiotto tops first qualifying of 2019

Bahrain F2: Sette Camara leads first practice of 2019
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Sette Camara leads first practice of 2019

Calderon not in “panic” over F2 testing form
FIA F2

Calderon not in “panic” over F2 testing form

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.