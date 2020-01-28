Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster

shares
comments
Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster
By:
Jan 28, 2020, 11:10 AM

The Renault Formula 1 team’s junior drivers have been placed, as top F2 rookie Guan Yu Zhou returns to Virtuosi Racing and Christian Lundgaard graduates within ART Grand Prix.

Zhou scored a pole position and set an F2 track record at Silverstone in the process, while taking five podiums on his way to seventh in his first season as a Renault junior. He beat many high-profile rookies including Ferrari’s Prema driver Mick Schumacher (13th).

Chinese driver Zhou will partner the already-confirmed Callum Ilott. The Brit joins the team as the top Ferrari junior from 2019.

“To be signing again with UNI-Virtuosi Racing, it’s always been my first priority because last year in 2019 was the first year of working with the team, driving the F2 car for the first time, the Pirelli tyres,” said Zhou.

“To be crowned the rookie champion was something really special for me. It shows a lot of potential in the team, and that we have been working really well together.

“First season as a rookie wasn’t easy, but the team helped me a lot on and off the track and back in the factory.

“We’ve been working hard and putting a lot of effort in. I can’t thank them enough for last season and for this season I’m just super excited to be getting started and to get back on the podium.”

Lundgaard impressed in his maiden season of FIA Formula 3 with ART last year taking sixth in the championship, and he receives a third graduation in a row as he steps up to ART’s F2 line-up for only his third full season of car racing.

Danish driver Lundgaard will also be paired with a Ferrari junior, as he joins fellow F3 graduate Marcus Armstrong who took second in that championship last year. The pair will race for the team which has taken the last two F2 drivers’ championships with George Russell and Nyck de Vries respectively.

Outside of F2, Max Fewtrell is another driver returning to the Renault Sport Academy, but switches from ART to Hitech Grand Prix for another season of FIA F3 in 2020.

The Brit, Formula Renault Eurocup champion in 2018, joined Hitech for the Macau Grand Prix at the end of last year and carries that through to this season.

Brazilian driver Caio Collet is the last of the RSA drivers to be revealed on Tuesday, and he will return for a second season of Eurocup with R-ace GP, the team which steered Oscar Piastri to last year’s drivers title.

Piastri – a member of the RSA – was announced as a Prema FIA F3 driver last Sunday, while the final RSA member, Hadrien David, was confirmed as an MP Motorsport driver for his second season of car racing, switching from the French F4 title he won to the Eurocup for 2020.

French driver Victor Martins appears to have lost his full RSA backing, as the Formula Renault Eurocup driver was not mentioned in the team’s announcement.

Martins has recently tested ART Grand Prix's Eurocup car ahead of its first full season in the category.

Formula 2 driver Jack Aitken graduated from the Renault Sport Academy in 2019 and therefore was not part of the RSA announcement.

Renault’s full F1 driver line-up including test and development drivers will be revealed at its F1 launch in Paris on February 12.

2020 F2 line-up so far:

Team Drivers
Carlin

Japan Yuki Tsunoda

TBA
ART Grand Prix

New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
Denmark Christian Lundgaard
UNI-Virtuosi

United Kingdom Callum Ilott

China Guan Yu Zhou
DAMS

United Kingdom Dan Ticktum

Indonesia Sean Gelael
Prema Racing

Germany Mick Schumacher

Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Charouz Racing System

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

Brazil Pedro Piquet 
MP Motorsport

Brazil Felipe Drugovich

TBA
HWA

Russian Federation Artem Markelov

France Giuliano Alesi

2020 FIA F3 grid so far:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
Jenzer Motorsport Australia Calan Williams
Hitech United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
Next article
Matsushita set to stay in F2 despite losing Carlin drive

Previous article

Matsushita set to stay in F2 despite losing Carlin drive
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2 , FIA F3
Drivers Guanyu Zhou , Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix , UNI-Virtuosi
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Bahrain

Bahrain

20 Mar - 22 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

2h
2
FIA F2

Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster

1h
3
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

49m
4
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski: New rules package was "a challenge for me personally"

5
WRC

Ogier lacked "knowledge" to push to limit in Toyota

1h

Latest news

Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster
F2

Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster

Matsushita set to stay in F2 despite losing Carlin drive
F2

Matsushita set to stay in F2 despite losing Carlin drive

Red Bull expects top-four for Tsunoda in F2
F2

Red Bull expects top-four for Tsunoda in F2

Hitech expands into F2, takes grid to 22 cars
F2

Hitech expands into F2, takes grid to 22 cars

Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin
F2

Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.