FIA F3 / Breaking news

Newest Renault junior completes Prema F3 line-up

shares
comments
Newest Renault junior completes Prema F3 line-up
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 8:05 PM

Prema Racing has completed its FIA Formula 3 line-up by signing Formula Renault Eurocup champion Oscar Piastri, who has also become a full member of Renault’s Formula 1 Academy.

Piastri took seven wins, four podiums and five pole positions for R-ace GP in 2019 to join a list of Eurocup champions which includes the likes of Felipe Massa, Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris. 

Now Piastri will join the Prema team which wrapped up the teams’ championship four races early last year, with its three drivers locking out the top positions in the championship.

Piastri has already driven for the team, in the 2019 post-season test at Valencia.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Prema Racing for the 2020 season and excited to step up into the FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Piastri.

“I have enjoyed two great years in the Formula Renault Eurocup and cannot wait to test myself against drivers at this level.

“Prema is a top team for a reason. It has a professional approach and attitude to winning which runs throughout the organisation, and the management have made me feel welcome already. 

“I cannot wait to get to know my engineers and start working with them.”

Prema’s team principal Rene Rosin added: “Oscar is a really interesting prospect for the team.

“He scored plenty of great results during his career so far and we are looking forward to his Formula 3 debut with great anticipation.

“We worked really hard over the winter to secure a competitive line-up for 2020 and I'm satisfied with how the team has come together.

“In addition, we welcome the collaboration with Renault and we are proud of the trust and regard of such an important manufacturer.

“This year, there will be some pretty big shoes to fill considering how 2019 went, but we will support our drivers at the highest level.”

Piastri, 18, joins Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti and American driver Logan Sargeant in Prema’s line-up.

Having raced in the Eurocup for two seasons, Piastri now gets full Renault junior status and said that he aims to maximise the support of the F1 team.

“I am also very excited to join the Renault Sport Academy for 2020,” said Piastri.

“Many talented drivers have come through it and there is a strong line-up this year, so I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can from the fellow members.

“It was hard work getting to this point in my career having won the Formula Renault Eurocup last year, but it was all worth it, and I’m extremely proud to now be part of this illustrious team and Academy and maximising their support.”

2020 FIA F3 grid so far:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
Jenzer Motorsport Australia Calan Williams

 

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Next article
Trident names first F3 signing for 2020

Previous article

Trident names first F3 signing for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Oscar Piastri
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Bahrain

Bahrain

20 Mar - 22 Mar

