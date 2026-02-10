Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
This is every 2026 Formula 1 car

Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli unharmed after car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test

Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026
Formula 1

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Marc Hynes tackles new challenge at Cadillac after reportedly splitting with Hamilton

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Marc Hynes, manager of Lewis Hamilton

Marc Hynes, manager of Lewis Hamilton

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Cadillac has hired Marc Hynes as its Formula 1 team’s chief racing officer.

A former racing driver, Hynes narrowly beat Luciano Burti to the 1999 British F3 title, with future F1 world champion Jenson Button coming third.

This success came with the Manor outfit that he went on to work for in both F1 and WEC, alongside longtime Manor (also known as Virgin and Marussia) chief Graeme Lowdon, now Cadillac’s team principal.

Hynes and Lowdon became business partners and now co-own the Equals Management company.

Read Also:

Hynes’ new role will consist of “aligning the driver roster and engineering groups, streamlining processes and strengthening collaboration between the technical and sporting departments to deliver an efficient, competitive, and disciplined team environment”, a Cadillac press release reads.

The Briton will also be tasked with ‘managing Cadillac’s driver programme’, which includes reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, incidentally a member of the Equals Management stable.  

“Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning,” Hynes said. “We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone – drivers and engineers alike – to perform at their very best.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates, Marc Hynes after taking his 69th F1 Pole Position

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates, Marc Hynes after taking his 69th F1 Pole Position

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lowdon added: “Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team. His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid. As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc’s calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.”

Hynes is also a longtime ally of Lewis Hamilton, having helped build the latter’s Project 44 company from 2015 to 2021 and reunited with the seven-time world champion as his manager in 2024.

Hynes and Hamilton have reportedly split ahead of the 47-year-old’s Cadillac move.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article “Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules
Next article Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn’t aiming for points in F1 2026

How much Cadillac spent on Super Bowl ad for its F1 livery reveal

Formula 1
Formula 1
How much Cadillac spent on Super Bowl ad for its F1 livery reveal

Renault slammed for “lies and betrayal” as F1 site’s future looks bleak

Formula 1
Formula 1
Renault slammed for “lies and betrayal” as F1 site’s future looks bleak
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton spotted with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl amid relationship rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac launch
Lewis Hamilton spotted with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl amid relationship rumours

Lewis Hamilton: ‘New F1 cars more fun to drive’ than previous eras

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton: ‘New F1 cars more fun to drive’ than previous eras

Barcelona F1 shakedown Day 5: Lewis Hamilton tops the timings for Ferrari

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Barcelona F1 shakedown Day 5: Lewis Hamilton tops the timings for Ferrari
More from
Cadillac

Cadillac reveals two-sided 2026 F1 livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac reveals two-sided 2026 F1 livery

Graeme Lowdon: "Healthy rivalry" between GM and Ford good for F1 fans

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Graeme Lowdon: "Healthy rivalry" between GM and Ford good for F1 fans

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Rolex 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

Latest news

F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
F1 fans deliver verdict on long-awaited Aston Martin AMR26 livery

Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Bahrain F1 test week 1: Who is driving when

Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Former Lewis Hamilton manager joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
“Maybe George Russell wins by 30 seconds” – Lance Stroll jokes about new F1 rules