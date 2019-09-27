Sochi F2: Latifi leads Sette Camara in practice
Nicholas Latifi set the quickest time in Formula 2 practice at Sochi, leading a one-two finish for DAMS.
Williams Formula 1 junior Latifi headed his stablemate and McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara at a track where Red Bull Formula 1 driver Alex Albon and Latifi took a 1-2 finish last year.
Nyck de Vries is 59 points ahead of Latifi with Sochi and Abu Dhabi to go, and did his best to shadow the rapid DAMS by setting the third fastest time in practice, half a second adrift of Latifi.
Luca Ghiotto took fourth for Virtuosi Racing, with Carlin’s Nobuharu Matsushita and Louis Deletraz rounding out the top six.
Jack Aitken had to take avoiding action when he encountered de Vries at Turn 1, launching over a kerb on the exit. The Renault driver recovered to seventh and was the last driver to lap within a second of Latifi.
Monza pole-sitter and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott took ninth ahead of his ex-GP3 teammate Nikita Mazepin, while another Ferrari junior, Mick Schumacher, rounded out the top 10.
Matevos Isaakyan was the top newcomer as he took over the car of the injured Juan Manuel Correa at the Sauber Junior Team, while his fellow Russian Artem Markelov - taking the Arden seat that had been occupied by the late Anthoine Hubert - was last, 4.3s off the pace.
Results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Nicholas Latifi
|DAMS
|1'48.885
|2
|Sergio Sette Camara
|DAMS
|1'49.215
|0.330
|3
|Nyck de Vries
|ART Grand Prix
|1'49.410
|0.525
|4
|Luca Ghiotto
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1'49.574
|0.689
|5
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|Carlin
|1'49.587
|0.702
|6
|Louis Deletraz
|Carlin
|1'49.775
|0.890
|7
|Jack Aitken
|Campos Racing
|1'49.833
|0.948
|8
|Callum Ilott
|Charouz Racing System
|1'50.011
|1.126
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|ART Grand Prix
|1'50.090
|1.205
|10
|Mick Schumacher
|Prema Powerteam
|1'50.126
|1.241
|11
|Jordan King
|MP Motorsport
|1'50.307
|1.422
|12
|Ralph Boschung
|Trident
|1'50.481
|1.596
|13
|Sean Gelael
|Prema Powerteam
|1'50.497
|1.612
|14
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1'50.652
|1.767
|15
|Giuliano Alesi
|Trident
|1'50.676
|1.791
|16
|Matevos Isaakyan
|Charouz Racing System
|1'51.244
|2.359
|17
|Tatiana Calderon
|Arden International
|1'51.758
|2.873
|18
|Marino Sato
|Campos Racing
|1'52.164
|3.279
|19
|Mahaveer Raghunathan
|MP Motorsport
|1'52.988
|4.103
|20
|Artem Markelov
|Arden International
|1'53.244
|4.359
