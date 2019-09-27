Top events
FIA F2 / Sochi / Practice report

Sochi F2: Latifi leads Sette Camara in practice

shares
comments
Sochi F2: Latifi leads Sette Camara in practice
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 7:51 AM

Nicholas Latifi set the quickest time in Formula 2 practice at Sochi, leading a one-two finish for DAMS.

Williams Formula 1 junior Latifi headed his stablemate and McLaren test and development driver Sergio Sette Camara at a track where Red Bull Formula 1 driver Alex Albon and Latifi took a 1-2 finish last year.

Nyck de Vries is 59 points ahead of Latifi with Sochi and Abu Dhabi to go, and did his best to shadow the rapid DAMS by setting the third fastest time in practice, half a second adrift of Latifi. 

Luca Ghiotto took fourth for Virtuosi Racing, with Carlin’s Nobuharu Matsushita and Louis Deletraz rounding out the top six.

Jack Aitken had to take avoiding action when he encountered de Vries at Turn 1, launching over a kerb on the exit. The Renault driver recovered to seventh and was the last driver to lap within a second of Latifi.

Monza pole-sitter and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott took ninth ahead of his ex-GP3 teammate Nikita Mazepin, while another Ferrari junior, Mick Schumacher, rounded out the top 10.

Matevos Isaakyan was the top newcomer as he took over the car of the injured Juan Manuel Correa at the Sauber Junior Team, while his fellow Russian Artem Markelov - taking the Arden seat that had been occupied by the late Anthoine Hubert - was last, 4.3s off the pace.

Results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'48.885  
2 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 1'49.215 0.330
3 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'49.410 0.525
4 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.574 0.689
5 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1'49.587 0.702
6 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1'49.775 0.890
7 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'49.833 0.948
8 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'50.011 1.126
9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 1'50.090 1.205
10 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'50.126 1.241
11 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'50.307 1.422
12 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 1'50.481 1.596
13 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 1'50.497 1.612
14 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'50.652 1.767
15 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 1'50.676 1.791
16 Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'51.244 2.359
17 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 1'51.758 2.873
18 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 1'52.164 3.279
19 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'52.988 4.103
20 Russian Federation Artem Markelov United Kingdom Arden International 1'53.244 4.359
View full results

 

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Drivers Nicholas Latifi
Teams DAMS
Author Jack Benyon

