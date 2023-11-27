Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split
Jak Crawford has joined DAMS for the 2024 Formula 2 championship, continuing his junior career without the support of Red Bull.
The 18-year-old American drove for Hitech in 2023, scoring his maiden win in the Red Bull Ring sprint race, as well as four other podiums.
He will now move to French outfit DAMS for his second campaign, and will take part in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi with the team later this week.
Crawford confirmed earlier this month that he would no longer be a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, joining fellow F2 driver Dennis Hauger in departing the line-up.
“We are thankful for the Red Bull funding for four years, and honestly, we could not have done much of it without their substantial support,” he said. "We were wanting to make key decisions and we let them know mid-year.
“After that, they didn’t pick up my fifth and final year, so we are in control now. I truly appreciate everyone at Red Bull, especially Rocky [Guillaume Rocquelin]. I really enjoyed the last two years with him at the factory."
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Jak Crawford, Hitech GP
Crawford began his single-seater career in 2018 in the NACAM Formula 4 Championship.
He then took five race wins on the way to another second-place finish in the ADAC Formula 4 championship in 2020.
Crawford graduated to F3 in 2023, claiming a win and six podiums across two seasons.
Alongside his F3 campaign, he achieved third place in the standings in the 2021 Euroformula Open Championship, despite starting only 16 out of 24 races.
Crawford said: “I’m very excited to be joining DAMS for 2024. I believe the team is the best place for me to be for the coming season to get the most out of myself as a driver in my second season of Formula 2.
“I’ve been impressed by the work ethic and achievements of the squad. I believe that together we can achieve strong results in next year’s campaign.
“Our goal for next year is to make the absolute most of every race weekend. I’m looking forward to joining up with DAMS in the post-season test to begin working with them ahead of next season.”
Team owner Charles Pic added: “We’re delighted to have such a young talent in Jak driving for us in next season.
“He has already demonstrated his ability and dedication throughout his career, and showed he is ready to compete at the front in F2 with his victory and podiums this year.
“We’re excited to work with him during post-season testing at Abu Dhabi and to deliver a strong 2024 campaign together.”
