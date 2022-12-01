Latifi: Having "nothing to lose" didn't ease late-season F1 frustration

Listen to this article

Latifi made his final F1 appearance with Williams in Abu Dhabi after the team opted to replace him with Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant for the 2023 season.

The Canadian scored nine points during his three-year stint with Williams but struggled to match the form of teammate Alex Albon throughout this season.

After picking up his only points of the year in Japan by finishing ninth, Latifi failed to record a finish any higher than 16th in the final four races of the season.

Despite having confirmation of his future that removed the pressure of fighting for his seat, Latifi said after his final outing in Abu Dhabi that it had not reduced the frustration of how the season had ended.

"There's the extra emotional aspect [fighting for your seat] when things aren't going well," said Latifi.

"But at the same time, I still have frustration and disappointment even when I know. Irrespective of knowing if I'm staying or not, I still wanted to do well, still wanted to end each qualifying, each race since I've found out as best I can.

"Just because I've known doesn't mean it doesn't matter. In a way, [there was] nothing to lose, but still a lot of frustration and disappointment in these last six races."

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Latifi struggled to adjust to Williams' new car through the early part of the year, and despite a mid-season improvement following a chassis change, his form failed to take a big upswing.

It prompted Williams to confirm ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix in late September that Latifi would not be retained for 2023, leaving him to explore other options.

Reflecting on his time in F1, Latifi said it had been "very character-building, to say the least" but expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had enjoyed.

"Many drivers would kill to do one race, I've gotten to do three seasons in F1," Latifi said.

"It's been tough for sure. I'm leaving feeling like I wanted to accomplish more. I would have loved to have stayed and tried to improve myself, improve with the team.

"But it didn't work out. I've known that for quite a few races now. And yeah, now time to focus on the next chapter."

Latifi is still yet to finalise his racing plans for next year, but is known to be evaluating options in IndyCar and sportscars.