All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

Dale Coyne Racing has announced that former F2 star Luca Ghiotto will drive for the team at the next two rounds, beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
#69 G-Drive Racing By APR Oreca LMP2 07: Luca Ghiotto

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Italian Ghiotto, 29, most recently competed in the opening round of the European Le Mans Championship earlier this year with Inter Europol Competition, finishing eighth in the Four Hours of Barcelona.

Ghiotto competed in five full-time seasons in F1’s feeder series from 2016-20 (it was called GP2 in ’16 before becoming F2) scoring seven wins during that stretch and finishing a best of third in the 2019 championship with Virtuosi Racing.

He also recently served as the test and simulator driver for the Nissan Formula E team in 2022-23.

Luca Ghiotto, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

Luca Ghiotto, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

In addition to taking the reins of Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 51 Honda for this weekend’s race on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama, Ghiotto will also drive the next round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on 10-11 May.

“I’m very excited to be making my NTT IndyCar Series debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park,” shared Ghiotto, who met up with the Chicago-based team earlier this week.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career overseas but was always intrigued and wanting to try IndyCar. It will be my first time driving this car and my first time at this track, so there’s a steep learning curve and challenge ahead of me but I am very much looking forward to it.”

Luca Ghiotto, Williams FW40

Luca Ghiotto, Williams FW40

Photo by: Sutton Images

Among his extensive experience, Ghiotto was also a test driver for the Williams Formula 1 team in 2017. He took part in that year's post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, driving alongside Felipe Massa.

“We know it won’t be an easy first race for Luca jumping in the car like this with no testing whatsoever,” said team owner Dale Coyne.

“That said, he has plenty of experience in different types of race cars and has proven himself over the years. We look forward to seeing what he can do in the next two races and know that he will bring experience and knowledge to the team.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification
Next article The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren’s Ward his first win as team principal
McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification

McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
McLaughlin issues statement following St. Pete disqualification
Luca Ghiotto
More from
Luca Ghiotto
F2 veteran Ghiotto replaces Nissany at DAMS for Monza

F2 veteran Ghiotto replaces Nissany at DAMS for Monza

FIA F2
Monza
F2 veteran Ghiotto replaces Nissany at DAMS for Monza
Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021

DTM
Ghiotto, Floersch set to race in DTM in 2021
Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'?

Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'?
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach
Katherine Legge lands Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing

Katherine Legge lands Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge lands Indy 500 ride with Dale Coyne Racing
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Latest news

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 
Why do so many F1 stars live in Monaco?

Why do so many F1 stars live in Monaco?

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why do so many F1 stars live in Monaco?
Bagnaia used Jerez MotoGP practice as a test for "big" change

Bagnaia used Jerez MotoGP practice as a test for "big" change

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Bagnaia used Jerez MotoGP practice as a test for "big" change
Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me

Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me

DTM DTM
Oschersleben
Verstappen on DTM protege Vermeulen: He is always within two tenths of me

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global