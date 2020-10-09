Top events
Previous
Ferrari / Preview

Ferrari Challenge NA heads to Sebring with 40 cars in tow

shares
comments
Ferrari Challenge NA heads to Sebring with 40 cars in tow
By:

For the final time in the 2020 season, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli championship will compete in North America, with the sixth round of competition set to take place at Sebring International Raceway.

Yet again, the Ferrari Challenge grid will hit the 40-car threshold as drivers come together to chase their championship aspirations or tackle the bumps of Sebring for the first time.

Live coverage continues to grow

Live coverage of the Ferrari Challenge series will continue to be available to watch live on live.ferrari.com and motorsport.tv, along with the Ferrari Races Facebook page.  Supplementing the live programming, Ferrari Challenge will also again air a 1-hour highlights program on CBS Sports to celebrate the action of the weekend.  The program will air on October 18th at 7PM eastern time with an encore presentation at 11PM ET.

Championships set to be decided

In the Trofeo Pirelli category, Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) looks set to claim his second consecutive Ferrari Challenge championship in North America.  Sitting on a 58 point lead with only 68 points available for the rest of the season, very little will be required of the American driver to confirm his status as champion.  In Trofeo Pirelli AM, however, it is a completely different story where a late shake up at Laguna saw Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) claim the championship lead over Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari).  Musial leads by only 5 points going into Sebring, so every race will be critical through to the seventh round of the season at the Finali Mondiali in November.  Meanwhile Coppa Shell offers the tightest competition in North America with three drivers all within five points of each other heading into Sebring.  Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) currently leads, but is just a single point ahead of Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) with Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) trailing by a further four.  In Coppa Shell AM, Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) holds a 30-point advantage over Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest).  But if Dave is able to keep up his excellent driving from Laguna Seca, that gap should continue to shrink through the Sebring weekend and give him a chance at the title going into the Finali Mondiali.

Looking forward to Finali

Immediately following the conclusion of racing action at Sebring, those who are heading to the Finali Mondiali will immediately turn their sights to this new challenge.  The Missano World Circuit is set to host not only the Challenge drivers of the North America championship, but also those from Europe, Asia Pacific and the United Kingdom alongside their fellow Corse Clienti drivers in the XX Programme, F1 Clienti and Club Competizioni GT.  Action is set to begin with testing sessions earlier in the week and official sessions begin on November 5.  The action will of course conclude with the traditional World Finals races on November 8th.

Series Ferrari
Author Jeffrey Grossbard

