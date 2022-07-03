Gallery: Zhou Guanyu's British F1 GP crash in photos

Listen to this article

Zhou received a major hit from George Russell’s Mercedes shortly after the start of the race, rolling his car over and sending him skating across the track upside-down.

The Chinese driver hit the barriers at the exit of Abbey corner at high-speed, flipping his car over and leaving him wedged in between the tyre wall and the catch fencing.

The 23-year-old was taken to the medical centre for check-ups but released shortly afterwards, having been declared fully fit by the staff.

Russell and Williams driver Alex Albon also retired from the race as part of the first corner pile-up, with the latter requiring a trip to a hospital in Coventry for further checks.