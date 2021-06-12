Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1 News

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

By:

Williams has tweaked the design of the bargeboards on its FW43B Formula 1 car in a bid to reduce the wind sensitivity problem it has faced so far this year.

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Williams entered the 2021 season looking to continue the progress it showed last year with the updated FW43 car, while also pushing more and more resources to the new car designs planned for 2022.

The team said last month that it was in the “final throes” of developing its car for this year as it battles with Haas to avoid finishing last in the standings.

One of the big weaknesses drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have felt with the FW43B car is its wind sensitivity, which proved a particular problem at the Bahrain season-opener.

High winds were also experienced at times across last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku - which is nicknamed the ‘City of Winds’ - but Williams sought to remedy this by tweaking the design of the bargeboards on the car.

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson explained that the ‘tunnelling’ nature of the Baku street track meant the winds were not as severe as expected, meaning the upcoming races at Paul Ricard and Silverstone would be more suitable to judge the changes.

“I think the sheltering does help, because you end up with more of a Monaco-style tunnelling of the air rather than the big crosswind gusts that you get at Silverstone, for example,” Robson explained.

“I guess we’ll find out more at Paul Ricard, where it will likely be windy up there.

“There are some changes on George’s car [in Baku], around the bargeboard area, which is designed to hopefully improve that side of the car.

“But to be honest, we weren’t really able to evaluate how well it was working in that regard on Friday.

“So, I think the big test will be the next three or four events I guess.”

Read Also:

Williams was forced to switch back to a previous specification of Russell’s power unit after an issue on his car in FP3, but the more recent engine is expected to be reusable.

Russell was nevertheless able to make it through to Q2 in Baku, qualifying 15th, with Robson explaining that there was not much performance lost by going back to an older engine.

“I don’t have any numbers, it’s actually very small,” Robson said.

“You’re allowed to do so little with the power units, it’s essentially just a new version of the same thing, more or less.

“The degradation on these power units is impressively small these days. It’s not like the old days where there was clear degradation.

“It would have cost him a little bit, just by virtue of being a bit older. But actually, not too much to be honest - not enough to have made any places, that’s for sure.”

shares
comments
Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Previous article

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

8h
2
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

38min
3
Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

4h
4
IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

16h
5
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

20h
Latest news
Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

5m
Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

4h
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime
Formula 1

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

5h
The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops
Formula 1

The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops

5h
Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

8h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Horner - Perez is 'ahead of expectation' but is not rushing for a new deal 00:44
Formula 1
7h

Formula 1: Horner - Perez is 'ahead of expectation' but is not rushing for a new deal

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1? 05:25
Formula 1
20h

Who Are The Richest People In Formula 1?

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team 01:01
Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren Extreme E effort will not disrupt F1 team

Formula 1: Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna CEO 00:24
Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Formula 1: Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna CEO

Formula 1: Drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku 00:35
Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Formula 1: Drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Williams More from
Williams
Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure
Formula 1

Russell: No points wouldn't make 2021 F1 season a failure

Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts
Video Inside
Formula 1

Williams announces exit of F1 team principal Roberts

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals San Marino GP Prime
Formula 1

Imola 1994: Memories from Ayrton Senna’s F1 rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
5h
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Prime

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku Prime

The changes behind a 'feel-good' F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Prime

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Latest news

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Consecutive poles not representative of Ferrari's pace

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.