Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Tickets
shares
comments
Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
By:

Formula 2 driver Juri Vips will join Red Bull and sister Formula 1 team AlphaTauri to serve as its reserve driver for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Vips, 20, has been part of the Red Bull junior programme since the end of 2018, and had been due to race in Super Formula this year, only for continuing travel restrictions to complicate his plans.

Vips has instead made appearances in both F2 and the Formula Regional European Championship, and will now serve as Red Bull’s reserve driver in Istanbul this weekend.

Red Bull announced on Twitter that Vips had completed the required 300km in an F1 car to gain an FIA superlicence, meaning he would be eligible to race if required.

Vips will deputise for regular Red Bull and AlphaTauri reserves Sebastian Buemi and Sergio Sette Camara, both of whom are tied up with other commitments this weekend. Buemi is racing for Toyota in the FIA World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain.

Vips currently has 32 superlicence points to his name accrued through junior categories, but benefits from the recent changes to the FIA requirements that allow drivers with more than 30 points to be eligible if their programmes were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vips is yet to make an appearance in Super Formula this year, with Red Bull appearing to have abandoned plans for him to feature in the Japanese series.

Team Mugen announced earlier this week that Vips’ replacement, Ukyo Sasahara, would be keeping his seat for the remainder of the season.

Vips joined DAMS in F2 as a replacement for the injured Sean Gelael from the Spa round onwards, and has scored 16 points in eight races, including a podium at the Mugello sprint race.

With Gelael set to return from his back injury for the round in Bahrain later this month, it is unclear if Vips will have any more racing duties through 2020.

He has not raced in the Formula Regional European Championship since the Mugello round last month, having scored three podiums in nine races this year.

Related video

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

Previous article

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP Tickets
Drivers Jüri Vips
Teams Red Bull Racing , AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021
W Series W Series / Breaking news

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021

McLaren: DRS will be necessary but "less influential" in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: DRS will be necessary but "less influential" in 2022

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Binder’s European MotoGP pace “not nice to see”

Latest news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021
WS W Series / Breaking news

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021

How Lewis Hamilton can win the 2020 F1 title in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

How Lewis Hamilton can win the 2020 F1 title in Turkey

Trending

1
Formula 1

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

23min
2
Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

52min
3
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

12h
4
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

5h
5
Formula 1

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

15h

Latest news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
Formula 1

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021
WS

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021

How Lewis Hamilton can win the 2020 F1 title in Turkey
Formula 1

How Lewis Hamilton can win the 2020 F1 title in Turkey

McLaren: DRS will be necessary but "less influential" in 2022
Formula 1

McLaren: DRS will be necessary but "less influential" in 2022

Latest videos

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
14h

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1
Nov 8, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1
Nov 6, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 5, 2020

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.