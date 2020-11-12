Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021

shares
comments
F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021
By:

Formula 1 is set to reduce pre-season testing to just three days in 2021, and is likely to shift the running from Spain to Bahrain.

After holding eight days' worth of pre-season running for a number of years, F1 cut back to six days of testing for 2020, spread across two weeks at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

But with the 2020 cars set to be carried over into next year with minor development permitted, F1 teams have now agreed to cut back to just three days of testing before next season.

Motorsport.com understands that the three day test is likely to be held in Bahrain, but a final decision on the venue has not yet been taken.

The Bahrain International Circuit has not hosted F1 pre-season testing since 2014, when it was the third and final test venue before the start of the campaign with the new V6 hybrid power units.

Since then, the track has been used for two in-season tests following the grand prix, in both 2017 and 2019. It will stage two grands prix in the next month, helping to bolster the revised calendar.

F1 announced its provisional calendar for the 2021 season earlier this week, with a planned start in Australia on 21 March.

A date for the testing in Bahrain remains unclear, but it would be possible to stage the running in early March in a bid to extend the winter break following the late finish to the 2020 season.

Although teams are always happy to maximise any test running afforded to them, many said during the 2020 pre-season that even six days was more than necessary.

Racing Point technical chief Andrew Green said he would have been happy with four days of testing, believing it could create more unpredictability.

"I think it goes with what F1 want as far as trying to mix things up," Green said in February. "Does everyone want ultra-reliable cars when they first hit the first race? I think a week for me - two days on, day off, two days - is fine, go do it, and see what happens."

This was before it had been agreed to carry over the 2020 cars into 2021 to save costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams are only allowed to spend two 'tokens' to develop the chassis for next year, meaning they will already have a huge amount of data and information about the cars under their belts from this season.

The reduction in running will also be another cost-saving measure, as well as potentially easing the logistical challenge of getting to Australia as Bahrain is en route.

Related video

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

Previous article

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

Next article

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

McLaren: DRS will be necessary but "less influential" in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: DRS will be necessary but "less influential" in 2022

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

Latest news

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

16min
2
Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

2h
3
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he thinks Suzuki is so strong in 2020

14h
4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi tests positive for COVID-19 again

4min
5
Formula 1

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021

31min

Latest news

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond
Formula 1

F1 committed to hybrid engines for 2026 and beyond

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021
Formula 1

F1 set for single three-day pre-season test in 2021

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat
Formula 1

The brutal side of F1 that's not unsettling Kvyat

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP
Formula 1

Juri Vips named Red Bull's reserve driver for Turkish GP

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ferrari team principal Binotto to skip Turkish GP

Latest videos

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
16h

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1
Nov 8, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician 01:00
Formula 1
Nov 6, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Ryan – Composite Paint Technician

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around? 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 5, 2020

Can Lance Stroll Turn His Season Around?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.