Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Rule Vettel broke is "easy to follow" - Whiting

shares
comments
Rule Vettel broke is
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
1h ago

FIA race director Charlie Whiting believes Formula 1’s red-flag rules are an “easy thing to follow” and that Sebastian Vettel simply did not do a good enough job at Austin.

Vettel picked up a three-place grid penalty for last weekend’s United States Grand Prix after failing to slow sufficiently when red flags were thrown in practice on Friday.

F1’s rules were tightened this year to enforce a mini-sector delta time between marshal points on the circuit.

Onboard video footage of Vettel’s car through the esses, the part of the track in question, showed he had backed off significantly but he still managed to breach the rule.

“I think it is better to have the hard and fast rule because we are continually asked how much they have to slow down,” Whiting said when asked by Motorsport.com about the argument between a clear ruling and a common sense approach.

“So, it’s like with more or less everything the teams do with the cars. They want to know how far they can push it.

“It’s a clear limit and it’s an easy thing to follow. I just think it was a driver mistake.”

The red-flag rules are enshrined in Article 31.6 of the sporting regulations, which were revised this year to include the new delta time.

Now the rules state that “drivers must stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU at least once in each marshalling sector” during a red-flag period. This is also how speeds under safety cars and virtual safety cars are monitored.

Whiting said it “seemed at odds” not to have the same system for red flags.

“It was a logical thing to do, the teams felt, to use exactly the same system,” he added.

“We’ve had three cases now where drivers have failed to stick to that.

“One of them was a mistake from a driver who admitted what he’d done, that was Daniel [Ricciardo] in Australia. Esteban [Ocon] was in Suzuka and Seb this time.

“I don’t know exactly what they did or why they didn’t adhere to the delta time but they seem to manage it perfectly well when the safety car or VSC is out.

“So, I don’t know whether it’s a matter of whether drivers don’t remember, perhaps.

“It’s pretty clear, as every light panel is showing bright red. It’s not as if you can actually miss it.

“But he did. He didn’t do a good enough job on that particular occasion.”

Addressing the severity of the penalty, Whiting pointed out that the FIA’s guidelines actually reference a five-place grid penalty for red-flag offences.

He explained that the stewards’ decision to impose a three-place grid penalty on Ricciardo set a precedent.

“If someone doesn’t slow down for a red flag it’s serious, I think,” said Whiting.

“When you look at it in the cold light of day it is a bad thing not to slow down enough for a red flag, however you dress it up.”

Next Formula 1 article
F1 should consider reducing teams’ data – Brawn

Previous article

F1 should consider reducing teams’ data – Brawn

Next article

FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams

FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams

26m ago
Article
Formula 1

"Out of sorts" Vettel's errors no coincidence - Brawn

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest Article
Formula 1

Mercedes modified wheel rims to avoid risk of Ferrari protest

Latest videos
United States GP race results 00:54
Formula 1

United States GP race results

18h ago
Stroll's debut at Force India 01:48
Formula 1

Stroll's debut at Force India

22h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams
Formula 1

FIA set to discuss wheel rim controversy with teams

Rule Vettel broke is
Formula 1

Rule Vettel broke is "easy to follow" - Whiting

F1 should consider reducing teams’ data – Brawn
Formula 1

F1 should consider reducing teams’ data – Brawn

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.