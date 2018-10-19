Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Vettel incurs costly grid penalty for US GP

shares
comments
Vettel incurs costly grid penalty for US GP
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
29m ago

Formula 1 title outsider Sebastian Vettel has received a three-place grid penalty for the United States Grand Prix for failing to slow for red flags during practice.

Vettel was summoned to the stewards for not responding appropriately to a red-flag period in the opening practice session at Austin on Friday. 

FP1 was interrupted by a red flag when Vettel’s 2019 teammate Charles Leclerc spun his Sauber and rejoined the track by going through the gravel, bringing stones onto the circuit.

The red flags were thrown so marshals could clean the circuit but the stewards deemed Vettel did not proceed slowly enough between marshalling sectors six and seven, which is the end of the esses and just before the part of the track that had been dirtied.

They have thus hit Vettel with a three-place grid drop and two penalty points on his licence.

This sanction was expected after Racing Point Force India driver Esteban Ocon was penalised three places on the grid for the previous race in Japan for failing to slow sufficiently for red flags in practice.

The stewards noted that this offence is an “extremely serious matter” and the penalty is applied to be consistent with previous rulings.

Vettel’s grid penalty, which means he will start no higher than fourth, is a blow to his already faint title hopes.

He must not be outscored by Lewis Hamilton more than seven points to prolong the championship battle.

Hamilton leads Vettel by 67 points, is on a four-race winning streak and was quickest in both wet practice sessions on Friday in the US.

Lewis Hamilton championship winning scenarios

Lewis Hamilton championship-winning scenarios

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

Next Formula 1 article
US GP: Hamilton stays on top in rain-hit FP2

Previous article

US GP: Hamilton stays on top in rain-hit FP2

Next article

Penalised Vettel says red flag rules policing is "wrong"

Penalised Vettel says red flag rules policing is "wrong"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel incurs costly grid penalty for US GP United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel incurs costly grid penalty for US GP

29m ago
US GP: Hamilton stays on top in rain-hit FP2 Article
Formula 1

US GP: Hamilton stays on top in rain-hit FP2

Vettel faces grid drop threat for red-flag offence Article
Formula 1

Vettel faces grid drop threat for red-flag offence

Latest videos
Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes 04:34
Formula 1

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

Oct 18, 2018
Go Figure: Formula 1 - United States GP, Circuit of the Americas 01:16
Formula 1

Go Figure: Formula 1 - United States GP, Circuit of the Americas

Oct 18, 2018

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Penalised Vettel says red flag rules policing is
Formula 1

Penalised Vettel says red flag rules policing is "wrong"

Vettel incurs costly grid penalty for US GP
Formula 1

Vettel incurs costly grid penalty for US GP

US GP: Hamilton stays on top in rain-hit FP2
Formula 1

US GP: Hamilton stays on top in rain-hit FP2

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.