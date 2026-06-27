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Max Verstappen on "odd" Austria F1 qualifying crash: "As I turned the wheel I was gone"

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Sky Sports F1 analyst declares George Russell pole debate "case closed"

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Kaylen Frederick returns to a very different JDC-Miller team

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Why George Russell escaped investigation for yellow flag Austria GP pole lap

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Why George Russell escaped investigation for yellow flag Austria GP pole lap

Raul Fernandez blasts track limits penalty after sprint win: ‘It makes MotoGP boring’

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This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Formula 1
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This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Formula 1 Austrian GP

This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

George Russell secured pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending its final confirmation by the FIA

Basile Davoine
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

1

George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

3

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

5

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

7

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

9

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)

11

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

13

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)

15

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)

17

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

21

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)
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“Who’s to say it won’t happen again?” - Pedro Acosta frustrations deepen after latest KTM tech dramas

MotoGP
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“Who’s to say it won’t happen again?” - Pedro Acosta frustrations deepen after latest KTM tech dramas

Why factory Aprilia team lost to satellite Trackhouse outfit in Assen MotoGP sprint

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Why factory Aprilia team lost to satellite Trackhouse outfit in Assen MotoGP sprint

Max Verstappen on "odd" Austria F1 qualifying crash: "As I turned the wheel I was gone"

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Max Verstappen on "odd" Austria F1 qualifying crash: "As I turned the wheel I was gone"

Sky Sports F1 analyst declares George Russell pole debate "case closed"

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Sky Sports F1 analyst declares George Russell pole debate "case closed"

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