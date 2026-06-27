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This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Qualifying report
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: George Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Max Verstappen crash

The Mercedes driver set his lap under yellow-flag conditions, but avoided an investigation as he lifted off in the final sector

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix after avoiding an investigation for setting his lap under yellow flag conditions following Max Verstappen’s crash.

The Red Bull driver spun into the barrier at the penultimate corner, benefiting those who’d already set their lap or Russell, who was just behind Verstappen as it happened.

Russell confirmed "I lifted at the entry into that corner” and that he “lost a lot of time”, while under single-waved yellow flags and not double, so he kept a fourth pole of the season.

The Mercedes driver did so with a 1m06.113s, meaning he will share the front row with Charles Leclerc, who benefited from setting his 1m06.349s before Verstappen’s crash.

The Ferrari driver pipped team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.059s and the seven-time world champion is set to share the second row with Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli lost out the most due to Verstappen’s crash, as he was on provisional pole with a 1m06.414s, but the championship leader aborted his final lap to take fourth.

Verstappen had produced a brilliant opening tour with a 1m06.475s, which put him third behind the Mercedes pair, but his crash dropped him to fifth ahead of sixth-placed Lando Norris.

The reigning world champion qualified 0.009s ahead of McLaren stablemate Oscar Piastri in seventh, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.

Max Verstappen brought an early end to qualifying in Austria

Max Verstappen brought an early end to qualifying in Austria

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Verstappen had already survived a scare in Q2, having not left his garage for a second push lap based on Red Bull projections that his 1m07.183s was good enough to progress.

That was also done to save an extra set of fresh softs, but the four-time world champion gradually slipped from seventh to 10th, with Hadjar and the Racing Bulls pair jumping ahead of him

As he dropped into 10th, Verstappen could do nothing but hope for survival and Pierre Gasly was the one to watch, being up in the middle sector, but he ended up 0.040s shy to take 11th.

That put him ahead of 12th-placed Gabriel Bortoleto, who was 0.110s off the cut, with Oliver Bearman subsequently qualifying 13th and point-less Nico Hulkenberg in 14th.

The under-pressure Esteban Ocon avoided a fourth, consecutive Q1 exit to take 15th, while Franco Colapinto qualified 16th to round out a Q2 session topped by Antonelli.

Carlos Sainz suffered from a snap of oversteer at the final corner to only take 17th, one spot ahead of team-mate Alex Albon in the first Williams double Q1 elimination since China.

Debutant outfit Cadillac once again showed signs of progress as both cars qualified a second ahead of Aston Martin, with Sergio Perez in 19th and Valtteri Bottas taking 20th.

That resulted in Aston occupying the back row for the third, consecutive qualifying session, as Fernando Alonso claimed 21st ahead of Lance Stroll, who was three seconds off Antonelli’s Q1 benchmark.

F1 Austrian GP: Qualifying results 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

1'06.113

   S 235.560
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.236

1'06.349

 0.236 S 234.722
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 14

+0.295

1'06.408

 0.059 S 234.513
4 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.301

1'06.414

 0.006 S 234.492
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 11

+0.362

1'06.475

 0.061 S 234.277
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.389

1'06.502

 0.027 S 234.182
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14

+0.398

1'06.511

 0.009 S 234.150
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+0.519

1'06.632

 0.121 S 233.725
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 18

+0.842

1'06.955

 0.323 S 232.598
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 18

+0.894

1'07.007

 0.052 S 232.417
View full results

Photos from Austrian GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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