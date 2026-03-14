Here’s the starting grid for F1’s 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
Here's the provisional starting grid for Formula 1's 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli on pole position
Photo by: Peter Fox
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1
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Kimi Antonelli
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2
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George Russell
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3
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4
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Charles Leclerc
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5
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6
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Lando Norris
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7
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8
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Max Verstappen
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9
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Isack Hadjar
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10
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Oliver Bearman
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11
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12
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Franco Colapinto
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13
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Esteban Ocon
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14
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15
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Arvid Lindblad
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16
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Gabriel Bortoleto
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17
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18
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Alexander Albon
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19
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Fernando Alonso
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20
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Valtteri Bottas
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21
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Lance Stroll
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22
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Sergio Perez
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