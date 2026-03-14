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Here’s the starting grid for F1’s 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Here's the provisional starting grid for Formula 1's 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli on pole position

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Starting grid

Photo by: Peter Fox

1

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

George Russell
(Mercedes)

3

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

5

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

7

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

9

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)

11

Nico Hulkenberg
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)

13

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)

15

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

17

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

21

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Sergio Perez
(Cadillac)

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