Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spanish GP could stay on F1 calendar for 2020

shares
comments
Spanish GP could stay on F1 calendar for 2020
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 10:52 AM

The Spanish Grand Prix could be set for a surprise reprieve to remain on the Formula 1 calendar in 2020, with sources revealing Barcelona officials are in advanced talks about a new deal.

The race is one of five events whose contracts ran out this year, and there was a growing belief that it would lose it slot.

F1 owners Liberty Media have been clear that the calendar would likely remain at 21 races next season and the addition of new grands prix in the Netherlands and Vietnam meant two current races would lose out.

With Italian officials having said earlier this year that they had sorted financial matters with F1, and Britain having announced a new deal, it was thought that Mexico would beat Spain and Germany to taking the final available slot.

Read Also:

While the situation did not look positive for Spain, it is understood that discussions have moved on and a plan is being put in place for a single-year extension.

This would then give track chiefs extra breathing space to try to negotiate a longer-term contract from 2021 onwards, which is especially important considering uncertainty over the government that may not be resolved until later this year.

To help move things forward, it is understood the government has offered a guarantee of the race hosting fee as a short-term measure.

Reacting to the stories, the circuit put out a statement on Friday saying: "No agreement has been reached yet with Formula 1 in order to renew the agreement for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"The negotiations for the renewal of the agreement with Formula 1 continue, and are still open.

"As soon as an agreement has been reached, whether for the renewal or the non-renewal, it will be made known officially through the usual channels used by Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya."

Should the talks get across the line and the 2020 deal signed, then the next issue to sort will be when the race slots in to the calendar.

It had previously been expected that the European season would kick off with the Dutch GP, but that has not been set in stone.

The 2020 F1 season will begin in Australia on March 15, with Bahrain expected to follow two weeks later.

A fortnight after that Vietnam and China are set to run as back-to-backs. That would then leave the first European race set for a May 3 date.

With the Netherlands facing a tight deadline to get its circuit and infrastructure modifications sorted, there have been suggestions that the event could be moved back – and Spain retakes its traditional spot as the first European race.

The Dutch GP could still be slotted in for a provisional May 10 slot, which would then give Liberty extra freedom for it be shuffled back further if the circuit needed more time.

One other scenario is the Netherlands gets the May 3 slot and Spain is moved back to much later in the season, although this is something that race organisers have previously said they were not especially eager for.

Barcelona circuit president Vicenc Aguilera told Motorsport.com earlier this year: "September is not good, that will be absolutely not acceptable for us, because we have typical rain here.

"It's a crazy thing, and we'd have a big mess – it would be a disaster. And why should you pay for a disaster? July is too hot. It should be May. But I will not discuss dates until we have a contract."

The organisers of the Spanish GP released a statement on Thursday, saying that "no agreement has been reached yet" over a renewal of the race's current F1 deal, and that the negotiations for said renewal "are still open".

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Next article
German GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in first practice

Previous article

German GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in first practice

Next article

Vettel: Not fair to compare Mick Schumacher with Michael

Vettel: Not fair to compare Mick Schumacher with Michael
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
12:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.