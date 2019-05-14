Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort secures F1 return as Dutch GP venue

By:
By:
1h ago

The Dutch Grand Prix's return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2020 has been confirmed at an event at the Zandvoort circuit on Tuesday.

Zandvoort and the Dutch GP have not been part of the F1 schedule since 1985.

Following the rise of Red Bull race winner Max Verstappen, Zandvoort organisers struck an agreement with championship bosses to exclusively discuss the return of the race next season.

A deal has now finally agreed, with Zandvoort securing a deal to host a Dutch GP for at least three years from May 2020.

"We are particularly pleased to announce that Formula 1 is returning to race in the Netherlands, at the Zandvoort track," said F1 chairman and CEO Chase Carey.

"From the beginning of our tenure in Formula 1, we said we wanted to race in new venues, while also respecting the sport’s historic roots in Europe.

"Next season therefore, we will have a brand new street race that will be held in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, as well the return to Zandvoort, after an absence of 35 years; a track that has contributed to the popularity of the sport all over the world.

"In recent years, we’ve seen a resurgence of interest in Formula 1 in Holland, mainly due to the enthusiastic support for the talented Max Verstappen, as seen from the sea of orange at so many races. No doubt this will be the dominant colour in the Zandvoort grandstands next year.”

Multiple race winner Verstappen, still only 21, has developed a major following in his home country.

His ‘other' home race, in Belgium, always attracts huge support, as does Red Bull's own grand prix in Austria.

Speaking after last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull team boss principal Christian Horner said: “We saw it here in Spain with [Fernando] Alonso when he was at his peak, we see the amount of Dutch fans around the world, it just seems to be growing and growing.

“I think a Dutch Grand Prix, with the popularity of Verstappen, is going to be immense. I think that's positive for Formula 1.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell
