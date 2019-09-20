Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Singapore GP / Practice report

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

shares
comments
Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 2:04 PM

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen to the fastest time by 0.184s in the second Formula 1 free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton hit the front for Mercedes during the early running when he was on medium-compound Pirellis, setting a best time of 1m39.991s.

Verstappen, on hards, was second quickest for Red Bull during this phase of the 90-minute session but seven tenths slower than Hamilton.

As usual, the 20 cars then switched to soft rubber for their qualifying simulation runs.

Alex Albon, in the second Red Bull, was the first to hit the top of the timesheets with a time of 1m39.943s, only to be relegated to second shortly afterwards by Verstappen.

Hamilton then took first place with a lap of 1m38.773s, which stood as the fastest of the session.

Both drivers attempted to improve but were unable to do so on subsequent attempts, with Verstappen making it clear over the radio that he felt he could do better as his best lap was "compromised" in the final sector.

Vettel climbed to third fastest with his final qualifying simulation lap after being frustrated by traffic on his early attempts - notably by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen who he described as "sleeping" - but was still six-tenths slower than Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas recovered from his FP1 crash with fourth fastest, but was 1.121s off his pacesetting teammate.

Charles Leclerc, who lost most of FP1 to a gearbox failure, ended up sixth fastest after also being frustrated by traffic.

He was just half-a-tenth faster than Albon, who ended the session in fourth place after a difficult session during which he had an early trip up the Turn 7 escape road before crunching his front wing into the barriers at Turn 10.

The Ferrari drivers were frustrated by traffic early in their qualifying simulation runs, with Sebastian Vettel suggesting Kevin Magnussen was "sleeping" after the Haas driver got in his way.

But they eventually did complete push laps, with Leclerc, who lost most of FP1 to a gearbox failure, just 0.111s quicker than Vettel as the pair secured fifth and sixth.

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz was seventh fastest and just 0.016s slower than Vettel – putting him almost two tenths clear of Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Lando Norris took ninth for McLaren, lapping two tenths slower than Sainz, with Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.

Daniil Kvyat, who had an early brush with the wall, was 11th fastest and within a tenth of teammate Gasly – with Renaults Daniel Ricciardo 12th.

Racing Point's Sergio Perez was 13th, 2.10s off the pace, but angered Magnussen during the qualifying simulation runs when he drifted to his right while the Haas driver was attempting to pass him on that side. The stewards will investigate the incident after the session.

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi was classified 14th ahead of Racing Point's Lance Stroll.

The pair set identical lap times – 1m41.128s – but Giovinazzi was placed ahead as he had set his time earlier in the session.

Kimi Raikkonen was 16th in the other Alfa Romeo, losing out to his teammate in the first and third sectors of the lap.

Haas drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were 17th and 19th respectively, putting them in amongst the Williams drivers.

George Russell was 18th having been as high as sixth thanks to being the first driver to complete a qualifying simulation lap, with Kubica last after lapping 0.732s off his teammate.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 29 1'38.773  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 29 1'38.957 0.184
3 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 31 1'39.591 0.818
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 30 1'39.894 1.121
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 30 1'39.943 1.170
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 31 1'40.018 1.245
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 33 1'40.145 1.372
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 30 1'40.324 1.551
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 35 1'40.361 1.588
10 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 32 1'40.637 1.864
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 32 1'40.713 1.940
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 30 1'40.811 2.038
13 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 29 1'40.875 2.102
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 35 1'41.128 2.355
15 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 31 1'41.128 2.355
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 28 1'41.232 2.459
17 France Romain Grosjean Haas 26 1'41.392 2.619
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 35 1'41.445 2.672
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 30 1'41.564 2.791
20 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 35 1'42.177 3.404
View full results

 

Next article
F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request

Previous article

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request

Next article

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Singapore GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Edd Straw

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

3
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

24m
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

2h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: Hulkenberg "not on our list" for 2020

3h

Latest videos

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1
3h

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Latest news

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice
F1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
F1

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2
F1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request
F1

F1 poised for extra tyre test per Pirelli's request

Bottas using Hamilton videos to improve battles
F1

Bottas using Hamilton videos to improve battles

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.