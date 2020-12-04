Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No doubt Sainz can't test for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi

McLaren: No doubt Sainz can't test for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
By:

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl insists that the team's outgoing driver Carlos Sainz should not be allowed to drive for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA has given permission for drivers who haven't raced in 2020 to join what was originally slated as a 'young driver' test, thus opening the door for Alonso at Renault, Sebastien Buemi at Red Bull, and Robert Kubica at Alfa Romeo.

Ferrari was one of several teams left frustrated by the decision to let Alonso gain more knowledge of Renault's 2020 car, and the Maranello team has now been lobbying for Sainz to be allowed to take part.

The Spaniard said on Thursday that he will be contractually free of McLaren commitments, and he is keen to do the test.

Read Also:

If the FIA does grant permission, he would take the place of regular Ferrari sim driver Antonio Fuoco, who is currently scheduled to drive one of the Italian team's two cars.

Along with Racing Point McLaren long ago decided to skip the test, both to save money and because it didn't have a young driver who needed mileage, and there was never any option to run incoming driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Seidl remains adamant that Sainz is not eligible to take part..

"The regulations are clear," he said. "So I don't see any way that Carlos is driving the car.

"For us it's clear that based on the regulations that exist we can't run there with an active F1 driver, and that is why we made the decision, together with all the other teams already in April, that we don't take part in this test.

"And at the moment, I think that is still valid. From our point of view, there's no plan to do this test."

Pressed on Ferrari's ongoing attempt to get permission, he said: "There is no room for him to drive a Ferrari because, unfortunately for him, the rules do not allow. It's a young driver test.

"I only know what the rules are saying. And if someone else decided different, there's nothing I can do against it."

Even if the test was suddenly opened up to all drivers, McLaren could not take part because transport of its equipment and personnel has already been arranged.

"Again, we have no intention to take part in this test. The rules are pretty clear, it's not possible to test with an active race driver.

"I don't waste any more energy on this topic, and we don't waste any more energy on this topic within the team.

"We know we have enough to do just focusing on ourselves. And again, it's important we simply make the next steps as a team.

"We're looking forward to getting Daniel [Ricciardo] on board from January onwards, he's an experienced driver with an experienced team, and I'm sure we will be in good shape in the next year."

Seidl said that there is no need to seek any kind of clarification for the future from the FIA because this year's testing arrangements are a one-off, a result of cost-saving efforts earlier in the year when the pandemic first hit.

"I don't think he needs further clarifications, because that was a unique rule for this year, which teams agreed on in April, together with FIA in F1 when the pandemic was kicking in, in order to save costs for teams involved.

"That was a package that has been decided together also with skipping next year one test in winter testing.

"That was a unique situation for this year, and I think for now the regulations for next year are clear again, and more back to normal."

Ferrari's chassis engineering head Resta moves to Haas

Ferrari's chassis engineering head Resta moves to Haas

Sakhir GP: Russell quickest in first session with Mercedes

Sakhir GP: Russell quickest in first session with Mercedes
