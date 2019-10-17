Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown

shares
comments
Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 8:10 AM

Renault has revealed that its aero development progress since the summer break was hurt by it needing to put its wind tunnel out of action for several weeks for an upgrade.

The French car manufacturer has faced difficulties getting on top of the aero characteristics of its car, with the RS.19 having not delivered the kind of step forward that had been hoped for.

Renault F1's managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the understanding the team has made with its car over the first half of the year prompted it to decide it needed to improve its Enstone wind tunnel, which meant putting it out of action for nearly one month.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Abiteboul said that Renault knew it needed to take a hit at some point on the wind tunnel – especially with 2021 just around the corner.

"We know the problem," he said. "The front wings are super sensitive, the way that they are hitting the bodywork, hitting the floor, leading edge and so on, they are super sensitive and we have understood a lot in the wind tunnel.

"This meant the wind tunnel was shut down for more than just the [summer] shutdown. That impact on development and the fact that we were working on multiple projects meant that we were delayed, but that was investment.

"If we want to be at the level we want to be ultimately, we had to do these things. So it is an encouraging sign of things to come. But there is so much more to be done so I prefer to keep my head down."

Read Also:

Abiteboul explained that the tunnel was closed both sides of the shutdown, and it needed an upgrade to bring it up to spec having not had enough investment ploughed in to it under the team's previous owners.

"It was started before and completed after [the summer break] so it meant we lost almost a month where we had absolutely no wind tunnel useage," he said.

"It was planned, and was the sort of thing that goes back to the previous ownership because very little investment was done and it is something that we were pushing back, pushing back, pushing back, but at some point we had to do it.

"With 2021 coming very near, we needed to be ready with everything, even if it meant sacrificing some of this year's development."

Next article
Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Previous article

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Next article

Has too much downforce made F1 too easy?

Has too much downforce made F1 too easy?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
10:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
14:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
10:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
13:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Supercars

McLaughlin: 'We won Bathurst fair and square'

1h
3
Formula 1

Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown

22m
4
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

5
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

Latest videos

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Japanese GP

Latest news

Has too much downforce made F1 too easy?
F1

Has too much downforce made F1 too easy?

Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown
F1

Renault's development hurt by wind tunnel shutdown

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries
F1

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets
F1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari
F1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.