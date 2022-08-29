Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Formula 1 News

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

Christian Horner says that no decision has yet been made regarding Red Bull joining forces with Porsche for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit programme.

Adam Cooper
By:
Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done
Listen to this article

Horner has made it clear that Red Bull doesn’t need Porsche to finance its power unit project, and that if the deal doesn’t happen the new engine could simply run under the Red Bull name, or that of any other manufacturer willing to pay to badge it.

He also downplayed suggestions that RBR could still be running with Honda power under the new regulations.

On Thursday, Audi announced that it has registered with the FIA as a PU supplier for 2026, although it gave no details of its plan to eventually take over and rebrand the Sauber team.

However, there has been no word from fellow VW Group brand Porsche, or any indication of a timeline for its decision on a return to F1 for the first time since 1991.

Meanwhile, Red Bull is pushing on with development of its bespoke 2026 PU at its new Powertrains division in Milton Keynes.

The provisional plan is for Porsche to became a shareholder in the operation and for the PU to carry the Stuttgart manufacturer’s name in what in effect will be a marketing arrangement, with only a small number of Porsche engineers eventually working at the RBP facility.

However, the deal has not yet be finalised, despite the regulations being agreed and published by the FIA.

Sources indicated that there is still a debate about key matters such as future shareholdings and voting rights, while an impending Porsche initial public offering is also a complication in terms of finalising any arrangements.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

More intriguingly, there have been suggestions that some in the Red Bull camp would prefer to stick with Honda for the long term.

Although Honda officially pulled out of F1 at the end of last season, it agreed to supply RBR and AlphaTauri with the current PU until the end of 2025.

However, Honda’s management has also indicated that it is considering a full return under the 2026 regulations with a new PU.

The obvious problem is that if Red Bull is committed to Porsche then Honda will have to look elsewhere for a partner team, with Williams one of the few obvious options given that a return to McLaren would be impossible.

In theory, RBR and AlphaTauri could run with different PU manufacturers, although that clashes with the company philosophy of sharing technology such as gearboxes across its two teams, and is unlikely to be pursued.

A badging collaboration between Honda and RBP seems unlikely given that Honda has always pursued its own development in Japan, justifying it in part as a training ground for engineers.

On the other hand, Honda withdrew from the sport ostensibly to focus its engineers on new road car technologies, and pursuing F1 R&D in partnership with the Red Bull operation in the UK could be seen to gel with the original decision.

Porsche meanwhile has no Plan B in terms of creating its own PU if it does not back the Red Bull project. Should it wish to join forces with another team, such as McLaren or Williams, it would have to badge the Audi engine.

Horner stressed that with or without Porsche support Red Bull is fully committed to its own PU programme, having already recruited 300 staff of an eventual total of up to 450, and that what badge the new engine ultimately carries is not relevant.

“Obviously, we're pushing ahead with Red Bull Powertrains,” said Horner when asked about the situation by Motorsport.com. “They fired up the first engine prior to the summer break. 2026 is still a while away.

“We have plenty of time, and of course, strategically, we will have to do what's right for the team and for the company. And obviously that's between the shareholders. And there's constructive discussion ongoing discussions obviously with Porsche.”

Asked if Red Bull might stay with Honda, he said: “I think that for 2026, nothing is fixed. I mean, obviously, Red Bull Powertrains is established, we have more than 300 people recruited. So, that is our path.”

The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner indicated that because the RBP project is already underway there is no urgency to finalise what name will be on the cam covers, whereas Audi had to make a public commitment to its own programmes.

“Yeah, we don't have time pressure. Because ‘26 is still three and a bit years away. So we don't need to be in a rush. And therefore, obviously, constructive discussions are ongoing.”

In theory, manufacturers have to notify the FIA of their intention to be a PU supplier for 2026 and pay a fee by October 15, in order to have the right to vote on any future rule changes and so on, although it’s understood that the date is now under discussion between the governing body and the existing manufacturers.

Regarding the October deadline, Horner noted: “There is a date. But that doesn't preclude a deal being done after the 15th. So Red Bull Powertrains will be supplying two teams in 2026.”

Horner downplayed the suggestion that there’s a debate within the Red Bull camp over what route to take.

“Well, no, because it fundamentally won't change anything, because the way that the company is constructed, we have Red Bull Powertrains that will be producing an engine for 2026.

“And the whole purpose for that was to have an integrated solution between engine and chassis to bring it all under one roof, being the only team other than Ferrari. So that is the absolute clear plan.”

Asked if the RBP project could ultimately be badged as or become a collaboration with Honda, he said: “At the moment we are very much focused on our own project. And obviously, there's a great deal of speculation.

“It's great that there's manufacturers that are interested in coming into the sport, or remaining in the sport, but Red Bull Powertrains, it's made the commitment, we have the facility, we have the dynos, we have the capability, we recruited some of the best talent in F1. And we believe we're in a very healthy place for the future.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit

Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season
Formula 1

Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Red Bull "in a league of their own" in F1 Belgian GP

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Prime
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Latest news

Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren "missing" something amid "shocking" DRS deficit

Lando Norris says that the McLaren Formula 1 team is losing out because MCL26's DRS generates less of a speed gain than those of rivals when open.

Drugovich aiming for F1 reserve role in 2023 as race seats "very limited"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich aiming for F1 reserve role in 2023 as race seats "very limited"

Formula 2 championship leader Felipe Drugovich says he is aiming for a Formula 1 reserve role in 2023, and believes not being in a driver academy makes him “completely free”.

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?
Formula 1 Formula 1

When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?

Following Max Verstappen's utterly dominant display in last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the question is not if but when the Dutchman will clinch his second Formula 1 world drivers' title. Let's dive into when Verstappen can reasonably expect to celebrate.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
4 h
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.