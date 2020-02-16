Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
284 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

shares
comments
Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16
By:
Co-author: Giorgio Piola
Feb 16, 2020, 5:26 PM

To the untrained eye the RB16 might appear relatively similar last year's car, but further examination proves that Red Bull has been hard at work, not only refining pre-existing concepts but also learning lessons from others and pushing the design envelope even further – as you’d expect from technical team led by Adrian Newey.

The first thing that draws the eye is the radical new nose solution, which takes inspiration from all corners of the grid and composes them on a scale that only it seems able to achieve... 

Radical nose tip

Red Bull Racing RB16 nose detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 nose detail

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The double open-ended snout is straight from its own playbook, having used a similar design over the last few seasons. This now wider and flatter protrusion no longer extrudes straight upward to the main nosebox though, instead it wears a peaked cap to cast a longer shadow over the front wing’s neutral section below.

The nose tip, now closer to the front wing pillars, is joined via a snowplough device, which will capture the airflow traveling down the centre of the car and funnel it to the awaiting aerodynamic devices downstream.

Read Also:

Atop the main snout is a narrower ramped section with two inlets of its own, it’s unclear where these will exit at present but suffice to say the air it captures will be repurposed by the designers to improve the cars overall output.

The nose box itself is also much narrower than before, allowing them to install a sizable cape on either side of the structure. The cape draws inspiration from the Mercedes design, with a downturned leading profile capturing the nearby airflow and funneling it down low.

Revised S-duct packaging

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The narrowing of the nosecone has also freed up the design team to revisit their camera pod fixings, using stalks to reposition the cameras in a more aerodynamically prudent area. Naca-style ducts are still present on the side of the nose, albeit reshaped, in order to provide additional flow to the S-duct that exits on the bridge of the nose.

It’s also worth noting the intake scoop that sits beneath the bulkhead, an older Red Bull trick that appears to have resurfaced and will likely provide even more flow via conventional S-shaped internal pipework. The nose/chassis transition has also been softened for 2020, likely due to the repackaging of the inboard suspension elements housed below. 

Read Also:

Meanwhile, the narrower S-duct inlet first seen in Japan last season is also retained but features further refinement, with a pair of tails seen extruding out from the exit onto the top surface of the chassis, a nod perhaps to the designs seen in the early part of the last decade and a way of better controlling the direction of the airflow that’s ejected.

The horns that were introduced last season and are placed either side of the S-duct also return, as the team looks to minimise losses around the nose/chassis transition.

Squeezed sidepods

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The bargeboard and deflector region is relatively unchanged from a concept point of view, but several necessary adjustments have been made to account for how much smaller and tighter the sidepods are. Not only has the inlet been narrowed, and the letterbox reduced in height, but the undercut also appears to have been shaved back further too. 

The jelly mould-style sidepod contouring remains, but the composition of the packaging within has led to the team altering their shape, drawing the bodywork in even more, resulting in a heavy downwash line being visible that will undoubtedly help with aerodynamic performance.

Fins mounted around halo

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Meanwhile, a trick first seen employed by Marussia sees a small fin placed on top of the cockpit surround, in order to better manage flow off the halo over the sidepod and engine cover bodywork.

Below the oval airbox design, which is a carryover from last season, we can also find another winglet, taking advantage of both the airflow off the halo and the driver's helmet and spoiler.

Rear suspension revised

If you thought the RB16’s nose job was extreme, now we'll take a poke around the team's rear suspension. Giorgio Piola has helped us out in that regard as his first illustration of the RB16 this season focuses on just that... 

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear suspension

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The forwardmost leg of the lower wishbone [1] is particularly high, clearing space for more airflow to make its way into the ‘coke-bottle region’ and further exposes the winglets mounted on the bottom half of the rear brake duct, so they may work the outer section of the floor and diffuser harder.

The lower wishbone is almost sat at the same level as the driveshaft, which itself is enclosed within an aerodynamic fairing [2], with the pair now likely to work much more closely in terms of their aerodynamic performance.

The upper wishbone is also mounted in a higher position, with the upright bracket (3) now held even more aloft than its predecessor was. This, like the adjustment of the lower wishbones position has aerodynamic implications, with a clearer line of sight afforded to the reworked brake duct inlet, winglets and fence.

Tail-end tidy up

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The cooling outlet at the rear of the car seems to be pointed much further down than we’re used to seeing for a Red Bull-designed car too, although this is likely due to both the extremely high-angled rear suspension that’s being employed and a desire to extract flow by means of an aerodynamic link with the floor and diffuser below.

Above this we can see that the team has retained the Mickey Mouse-style exhaust and wastegate solution, with the pair of wastegate pipes tilted upward toward the rear wing.

Interestingly the team has moved to a double rear wing pillar layout for 2020 too, as perhaps we’ll see a more intricate endplate design during the course of testing or in the opening phases of the season.

Related video

Next article
Sainz admits to early contract talks with McLaren

Previous article

Sainz admits to early contract talks with McLaren
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Matthew Somerfield

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
25 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

1h
2
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2020’s new cars on track so far

3
Formula 1

Sainz admits to early contract talks with McLaren

4
World Superbike

Cortese handed WSBK lifeline by Pedercini

5
Other open wheel

Esports star Igor Fraga wins TRS title

30m

Latest videos

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01 02:24
Formula 1

Onboard with Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri AT01

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton 02:00
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Toto Wolff 02:47
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Toto Wolff

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Valtteri Bottas 02:41
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown: Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes W11 shakedown 01:52
Formula 1

Mercedes W11 shakedown

Latest news

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16
F1

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

Sainz admits to early contract talks with McLaren
F1

Sainz admits to early contract talks with McLaren

Renault's F1 future now safer, says Abiteboul
F1

Renault's F1 future now safer, says Abiteboul

Gallery: F1 2020’s new cars on track so far
F1

Gallery: F1 2020’s new cars on track so far

Watch: Bottas and Hamilton sample Mercedes W11
F1

Watch: Bottas and Hamilton sample Mercedes W11

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.