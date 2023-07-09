British GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine has an entirely new front wing design for the British Grand Prix (lower of the two), with changes to the outboard section of the flaps and their meeting point with the endplate, as well as the diveplane on the outside of the endplate.

There have been changes too to the position of the infra-red camera pod on the interior of the endplate, the shape of the mainplane at the inboard end and a revision to the width of the moveable flap section and the inboard flap section attached to the nose.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A side view of the Alpine A523’s front wing endplates, which shows the difference in the two designs, with the upper of the two being the new variant.

McLaren MCL60 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A good overview of the new and old specification front wings that McLaren has at its disposal, the upper of which is the new variant. Note the subtle geometrical differences posed by the upper flaps, be it the moveable section in the centre or the outboard section which attaches to the nose and has required some modification to that surface too (along with the narrower tip section).

McLaren MCL60 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close up of McLaren’s new front wing which features a similar design scheme to Mercedes, with the flaps semi-detached in the endplate juncture.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

Flo-viz painted on the front wing by McLaren in order to get visual confirmation that the wing is performing as anticipated both locally and downstream.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz paint on the rear wing assembly of the Ferrari SF-23, as the team evaluated the yet un-raced beam wing configuration that it first introduced in Saudi Arabia. The configuration features a slat-style upper element that sits forward of the lower element and will perhaps now work better with its single pillar rear wing arrangement, rather than the twin pillar that was in use in Saudi Arabia.

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo is also utilising the slat-style upper beam wing element with a low downforce rear wing configuration at the British Grand Prix. But also note the kiel probe array mounted below the rear brake duct winglet.

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa has made changes to the forward portion of the floor, including the floor fences, as seen here, alongside a raft of other changes to the floor and suspension fairings downstream.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Comparing the two different specification front wing endplates from Mercedes, with the newest of the two sat behind the old spec.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has minimized the size of its front brake duct’s inlet and outlet for the British Grand Prix, as it looks to reduce the drag generated by them.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Looking across at the endplate and flap juncture on the Red Bull RB19’s front wing, which has a single blade winglet mounted above the shorter chord upper flap elements.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A good view of the floor’s leading edge and the floor fences on the Ferrari SF-23, which shows how angled the outermost fence is and which probably doesn’t come across on some of the usual images you’d see of this region.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s nose without the vanity panel in place shows how the internal crash structure is shorter than the bodywork that covers it, which is how the team has been able to make its recent changes without the need to pass new crash tests.

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A peek under the main brake drum fairing at the rear of the Red Bull RB19 reveals the internal ducting used to deliver cool air to the disc and caliper, whilst also channeling airflow around the assembly to reduce heat transfer.

Mercedes W14 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We have a similar view of the Mercedes W14’s rear brake assembly, showing the various pathways that cool air is channeled beneath the main drum. Also note the beam-like support used beneath the sidepod bodywork to limit the floor's flexion.

Alpine A523 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great overview of the Alpine A523’s sidepod and engine cover bodywork, with attention to be paid to the now deeper water slide gulleys, as introduced in Monaco.

Alfa Romeo C43 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rare glimpse of the exhaust unattached from the engine as it lies on the floor in the Alfa Romeo garage.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The single pillar, spoon-shaped lower downforce rear wing mounted on the Ferrari SF-23, which notably has the sawn-off tip section too.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A good look at the front portion of the Ferrari power unit before it’s installed in the SF-23

Williams FW45 technical detail Photo by: Matt Kew

Williams’ lower downforce rear wing assembly mounted on the FW45 features a subtle spoon-shaped mainplane profile and a sawn-off tip section.

Williams FW45 Photo by: Erik Junius

A look at the front brake arrangement on the Williams FW45 whilst the outer drums are not fitted reveals the pipework and fairings used to deliver cool air to the caliper and disc, whilst also providing circulation for the air inside the drum.