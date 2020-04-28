Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Niki Lauda’s top 10 Formula 1 drives

shares
comments
Ranked! Niki Lauda’s top 10 Formula 1 drives
By:
Apr 28, 2020

Austrian Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda was a three-time world champion who enjoyed a remarkable career that included 25 victories from 171 world championship F1 starts. Lauda, who died in 2019, left an indelible mark on the sport, and here we look back at his 10 greatest F1 drives.

10 1973 Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

BRM P160E

Started: 6th

Result: Retired 

Niki Lauda, BRM P160E

Photo by: Sutton Images

Niki Lauda, BRM P160E

Photo by: Sutton Images

By 1973 Lauda was in considerable debt thanks to the loans he had taken out to pursue a motorsport career, and was paying for a BRM F1 drive via instalments. Some financial jiggery-pokery had sorted the first one but, just before the Monaco Grand Prix, the second was due and Lauda had no way of paying it. He realised he had to make his mark so that he would be kept on for his driving merits rather than the money he could (or could not) bring.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Niki Lauda
Author Kevin Turner

