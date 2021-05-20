Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle Next / Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

By:

Lewis Hamilton believes the Monaco Grand Prix weekend format "needs to change" due to the difficulty in overtaking, warning Formula 1 fans they will "see a train on Sunday".

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

Monaco has always been notoriously difficult for drivers to pass at, but the bigger, wider cars used since 2017 have exacerbated the issue.

F1 is set to introduce its first sprint races into weekends later this year, planned for Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, but the Monaco format has gone unchanged.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said the "much bigger cars" used compared to previous eras of racing in Monaco mean there is "almost zero opportunity to overtake in a race".

"It has been the case for some time, and in my opinion, it needs to change," Hamilton said.

"We've had the same format for years. It is the best venue. It is the most beautiful place that we get to race at.

"But you already know that it's never exciting for the fans. It's a one-stop race with these hard, long stints that we get to do.

"On a list of difficult places to overtake, it is off the scale, highly unlikely that you're ever going to get an opportunity to do so. So I don't think fans enjoy that.

"I don't know what the solution is. But I'm hoping when we are looking forwards to future generations, it can be a more exciting race for people."

Read Also:

Hamilton has claimed three victories in Monaco, including the most recent running of the grand prix in 2019.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the current generation of cars had sapped some of the enjoyment of driving in Monaco, Hamilton said the thrill was undiminished over a single lap.

"Just driving the track, going through the tunnel, up into Casino, the whole experience through the weekend is mesmerising, and that never changes," Hamilton said.

"The feeling of winning here is never any less. Every year it's unique and special, if you are lucky enough to get the opportunity.

"But as a racer, we've got a lot of tracks where we go to where you see racing. I think it's been an exciting start to a season where you are seeing people overtaking, and you've seen the whole field close up.

"You're going to see a train on Sunday, and you already know that fans, fans already know that is what is going to happen this weekend. However, it's still exciting to watch somehow."

shares
comments

Related video

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

Previous article

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

Next article

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

1h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

2h
3
Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

20min
4
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

1d
5
Formula 1

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

20h
Latest news
Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

20m
Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

39m
Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

1h
How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

1h
Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results 02:28
Formula 1
56m

Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results

Formula 1: Verstappen has 01:25
Formula 1
57m

Formula 1: Verstappen has "nothing to prove" against Hamilton

Formula 1: Bottas - Summer break a 00:32
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Bottas - Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
13h

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Blendy wings and the FIA; Ferrari's setup for Monaco 15:37
Formula 1
15h

Blendy wings and the FIA; Ferrari's setup for Monaco

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

Hamilton has "done well" to avoid F1 incidents with Verstappen Monaco GP
Formula 1

Hamilton has "done well" to avoid F1 incidents with Verstappen

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton's hard-fought F1 wins silencing doubters

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Brown: Hamilton and Verstappen crash is a "matter of time"

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
20h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
22h
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Summer break a "good deadline" for decision on F1 future

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

How less Thursday practice puts pressure on F1 drivers in Monaco

Iconic colours for Moffat Trans Am debut
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Iconic colours for Moffat Trans Am debut

Latest news

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Monaco GP weekend format "needs to change"

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.