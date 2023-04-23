Subscribe
Previous / The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle Next / The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Oscar Piastri says he has already been "learning a lot" from his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in his first few months at the team.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

2021 Formula 2 champion Piastri was drafted in to replace fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who failed to live up to expectations in his two seasons in the team as he struggled to come to grips with McLaren's cars.

The expectation was that highly-rated Piastri would be able to get closer to Norris than Ricciardo did from an early stage and the 21-year-old has already delivered on that promise, with Norris admitting Piastri is already "keeping me on my toes" and praising the fact that both drivers have similar feedback on the MCL60.

Piastri says it is beneficial to have Norris, who has entered his fifth season in F1, as a benchmark as he gets up to speed in his rookie season.

"I've definitely been learning a lot from Lando," Piastri said. "Not just how to drive this car specifically, but also just the way we do debriefs and attention to detail and stuff like that.

"I think there's always areas to try and improve. So it's been good to have him as a benchmark, definitely.

"I think Lando is very much established himself in his career so far as a high quality driver, so even just working alongside him definitely I can see that."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, arrive in Parc Ferme

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, arrive in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Piastri echoed Norris' comments on having complementary driving styles and handling requirements, which has helped the team define a development direction.

"I feel like similar to what Lando said, we're working in a very similar way in terms of what we want from the car," he agreed.

"I think we're working in a very similar way, which is good for the team. For the engineering side of things that gives them a very clear direction."

Read Also:

Piastri's early performances have earned praise from McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who thought "early indications are that Oscar will be on the same pace as Lando", which reflected a Saudi Arabia weekend in which Piastri was at least on par with his team-mate.

In his Australian Grand Prix home race the Melbourne local grabbed his first F1 points of his career in eighth place, behind Norris in sixth.

McLaren is heading to the next race in Baku armed with its first major upgrade package that should address some of the launch spec's aerodynamic inefficiency, as the 2023 car has been struggling with excessive drag.

shares
comments

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild

Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild

Formula 1

Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" in F1 2023

Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" in F1 2023

Formula 1

Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" in F1 2023 Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" in F1 2023

Norris calls for "rethink" of F1 red flag calls

Norris calls for "rethink" of F1 red flag calls

Formula 1

Norris calls for "rethink" of F1 red flag calls Norris calls for "rethink" of F1 red flag calls

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

McLaren More from
McLaren
Emanuele Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Emanuele Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Formula 1

Emanuele Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme Emanuele Pirro to lead updated McLaren F1 young driver programme

Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era

Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era

Formula 1

Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era Stella: McLaren structure "completely different" from confusing 2015 F1 era

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
McLaren launch

Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe