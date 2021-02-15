Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
38 days
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
Race in
61 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
09 May
Next event in
79 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
23 May
Race in
96 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
06 Jun
Race in
110 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
13 Jun
Race in
117 days
Formula 1
French GP
27 Jun
Race in
131 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
04 Jul
Next event in
135 days
Formula 1
British GP
18 Jul
Race in
152 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
Race in
166 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
Race in
194 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
05 Sep
Race in
201 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
12 Sep
Race in
208 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
Race in
222 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
03 Oct
Next event in
226 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
Race in
236 days
Formula 1
United States GP
24 Oct
Race in
250 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
31 Oct
Race in
257 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
264 days
Formula 1
Australian GP
21 Nov
Race in
278 days
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
05 Dec
Race in
292 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
12 Dec
Race in
299 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris 'fully recovered' after contracting COVID-19 over winter

Norris ‘fully recovered’ after contracting COVID-19 over winter
By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris feels “fully recovered” after contracting COVID-19 while in Dubai last month, which left him “very drained” for a couple of weeks.

Norris announced in early January that he had tested positive for COVID-19 while taking a holiday in Dubai ahead of a planned training camp, forcing him to complete a 10-day self-isolation before he could return home to the UK.

It made Norris the fourth F1 driver to contract COVID-19, following positive test results for Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, and Lewis Hamilton through the 2020 season. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have also since tested positive for the virus following spells in Dubai.

The impact of COVID-19 has varied from case to case. Aston Martin driver Stroll said last year that it “wasn’t an easy recovery” in the races that followed his period on the sidelines, while world champion Hamilton lost 4kg due to the virus.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how COVID-19 had impacted him over the winter, Norris was upbeat, saying it had not affected his preparations for the new season too greatly.

“I think luckily for me, COVID wasn’t too bad,” Norris said.

“It was a few days or so of initially having no taste, no smell, the normal really, and just feeling very drained and tired for a couple of weeks.

“Since then, [I’ve] basically fully recovered, everything is back to normal. I wouldn’t say that it really affected me too much, [apart from] a bit of the training.

“I wasn’t allowed outside at all, I didn’t have a window or anything. I just had to do some basic workouts in my room, no cardio or runs or cycles. But just doing what I could in my room.

“That was all. Apart from that, since then, it’s been a bit more back to normal, at my house here back in the UK, on my bike, on my treadmill, whatever, all the normal stuff, neck training and just getting back in the hang of things.

“But other than that, I’m good.”

Norris returned to the track last week when he took part in a private F3 test to help get up to speed, and will sample the new McLaren MCL35M car in the coming days during a shakedown at Silverstone.

The British driver will enter the new season looking to build on an impressive second campaign for McLaren last year that saw him help the team finish third in the constructors’ championship, as well as scoring his maiden podium finish.

Norris explained how he felt more confident going into the new season with the additional experience under his belt, having also finished last year strongly.

“I’m just that little bit more confident,” Norris said.

“I can go into the season, I can go into the winter test and the first race knowing what I really want and what I want in the car from my engineers.

“We work just that little bit more in harmony altogether, and that will bring more performance from my side and as a team.”

