Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

shares
comments
Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19
By:

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is battling "mild symptoms" after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leclerc announced via Instagram on Thursday afternoon that he had contracted COVID-19, and was now self-isolating at home in Monaco.

"Hello guys, I hope you are all staying safe. I want to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19," Leclerc wrote.

"I am regularly checked according to my team's protocols. Unfortunately, I learned that I have been in contact with a positive case and immediately went into self-isolation, notifying anyone I had contact with.

"A subsequent test I took has come back positive.

"I am feeling OK and have milk symptoms. I will remain in isolation in my home in Monaco in compliance with the regulations set by the local health authorities.

"Stay safe and take care."

It is unclear where Leclerc contracted COVID-19, but he is known to have taken a holiday with his girlfriend to Dubai earlier this month.

He is the fifth F1 driver known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll missed races due after picking up the virus last year, with Nico Hulkenberg deputising on both occasions.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was absent from the Sakhir Grand Prix in December after also contracting the virus, but returned for the season finale in Abu Dhabi after a swift recovery.

McLaren's Lando Norris revealed last week he had tested positive while on holiday in Dubai ahead of a winter training camp, and remains in isolation for another five days.

The Ferrari team issued a statement echoing Leclerc's message, confirming he was regularly tested in line with its protocols.

"Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said.

"In accordance with the team's protocols, Charles is tested regularly and yesterday, the result from his latest test came back positive.

"Charles notified us immediately and has informed everyone he has been in close contact with in the last few days.

"He is currently feeling OK with mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at home in Monaco."

Related video

How Senna won his greatest F1 title

Previous article

How Senna won his greatest F1 title
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 11: Peterhansel closes in on overall win

Frustrated Al-Attiyah feels Dakar rules “too much in favour of buggies”
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Frustrated Al-Attiyah feels Dakar rules “too much in favour of buggies”

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes

Latest news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

How Senna won his greatest F1 title Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Senna won his greatest F1 title

Why Bottas won't emulate Rosberg to beat Hamilton Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Bottas won't emulate Rosberg to beat Hamilton

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes

Trending

1
DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

49min
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

23min
3
Formula 1

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

5h
4
Formula 1

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

21h
5
Dakar

Barreda runs out of fuel on penultimate Dakar stage

6h

Latest news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19
Formula 1

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

How Senna won his greatest F1 title
Formula 1

How Senna won his greatest F1 title

Why Bottas won't emulate Rosberg to beat Hamilton
Formula 1

Why Bottas won't emulate Rosberg to beat Hamilton

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes
Formula 1

Mercedes facing "formidable" challenge ahead of 2022 changes

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery
Formula 1

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

Latest videos

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle 06:54
Formula 1
20h

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 1991 05:17
Formula 1
Jan 13, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 1991

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future 07:56
Formula 1
Jan 12, 2021

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.