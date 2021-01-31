Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19

shares
comments
Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19
By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gasly has recently been in Dubai for a training camp as part of his off-season preparations, but announced on Sunday night via social media that he had contracted COVID-19. It makes Gasly the sixth F1 driver to test positive for the virus.

“Hello everyone, I hope you’re all well and safe,” Gasly wrote on Twitter.

“I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have told everyone I’ve been in contact with during these last days.

“I’m currently self-isolating and following the protocols set by the local health authorities.

“I’m feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation. Take care.

Gasly is the third driver to have tested positive since the end of the 2020 season, with all three having spent time in Dubai over the past month.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was forced to self-isolate in Dubai after contracting COVID-19 while on holiday ahead of a planned training camp, while Charles Leclerc tested positive upon returning to Monaco from Dubai.

Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton were all forced to miss races during the 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking to Motorsport.com just before the end of the season, Gasly said that he had to remain vigilant against contracting COVID-19, but was eager to spend more time with people he had missed through the year.

“I still want to be careful with the people around me, but still I’m going to take more freedom to see my family over Christmas, spend more time with them,” Gasly said.

“It’s the same with my friends. I came back after two months in France over the weekend, and they were there and I told them, I’m sorry, I wish I could see you, but I just don’t want to take the risk because you never know.

“It’s kind of frustrating not to be able to. You feel like you’re a bit in a cage, where you don’t have the freedom to really do and see the people you want.

“Clearly during the off season and the small time we have, I’ll try to have a better social life hopefully.”

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

