F1 set to reveal new logo in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1 is poised to reveal a new logo on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the sport’s new owners eager to stamp their own identity on grand prix racing.

F1’s current logo is one of the most famous in the world, with its clever red and black lettering and spacing revealing a white ‘1’ in between the two components.

But it emerged recently that F1’s owners have registered a host of new logos at the European Union Intellectual Property, one of which is set to be used properly from the start of 2018.

However, it is understood that a sneak peek of the logo will be revealed after the Abu Dhabi GP – potentially featuring on the podium and also on the rose water bottles that the drivers will spray after the race. The latter opportunity comes up because champagne is not used at this race.

F1 chairman Chase Carey told Sky Sports on Friday that he hoped the change of logo would help show the new ‘energy’ that owners Liberty Media are bringing to the sport.

However, he was well aware of the furious fan backlash there had been on social media recently when it emerged that the old F1 logo could be ditched.

"For sure, any time you change you are always going to get a mixed set of views,” he said. “What we wanted to do was provide a fresh energy to the sport, and I think have a lot of plans for the future and a lot of things we want to do.

"We thought the logo was a good way to emphasise the excitement and a fresh energy to take the sport to a new place. That's respecting where the sport has been, we are not looking to change the sport, we are looking to provide a fresh innovation and energy to a sport that is a great sport.

"We think we can enhance it and better it, to allow fans to engage in ways they maybe haven't had the opportunity to in the past around events that truly are the spectacle they should be."