Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

shares
comments
Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Sep 7, 2019, 10:12 AM

Formula 1 drivers were held back from starting final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday morning to allow race organisers to remove a sausage kerb that had caused a horror crash in the earlier FIA Formula 3 race.

Australian driver Alex Peroni had been launched in to a barrel roll after striking the sausage kerb that was in the run off area at Parabolica in the closing stages of the race.

His Campos Racing machine completed two full revolutions before landing upside down on the barriers and smashing through the catch fencing.

Peroni was seen walking away from the accident and was immediately taken to the medical centre. His team later said that he will go to hospital for precautionary checks.

His Campos Racing team tweeted: “Alex is in the medical center of the circuit. Looks like he's ok. He will go to the hospital for more tests.”

With the sausage kerb Peroni hit clearly having potential for further problems, race organisers worked on removing it before the start of FP3, as well as repairing the damaged fence.

Shortly before the start of the session, it was announced that the session would officially start on time but the pit exit would remain closed until the track work had been completed. The pitlane opened at 12.10pm local time.

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

A number of drivers took to social media immediately after the accident to question why the sausage kerb had been placed there.

Ex-F1 racer and GPDA Chairman Alex Wurz tweeted: "The reason FIA started to removed high exit kerbs brings us to Imola 1994 [where Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna were killed]...

"I dont like sausage kerbs, never did and today in F3 here in Monza we had yet another reminder that they are (in most places) a bad solution."

Ex-GP2 and GP3 racer Mitch Evans, who now competes in Formula E, said: “Who the hell thought it was a good idea to plant a sausage kerb on the outside of the Parabolica? Just put grass and gravel back for god sake.

“Good to see Peroni walk away from that, scary accident.”

Sometime Red Bull F1 tester and ex-GP3 driver Jake Dennis claimed he “knew it would happen one day” and that it was “just a matter of when” such an incident would occur with this kerb design.

“Sticking a random kerb on the exit of Parabolica going at that speed is just ludicrous,” he tweeted. "Copying the Red Bull Ring T1 kerb would solve all issues.”

Next article
Live: Follow Italian GP final practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Italian GP final practice as it happens

Next article

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Alex Peroni
Teams Campos Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
FP3 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP final practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

46m
3
Formula 1

Russell critical of "stupid" recovery truck use in Perez crash

2h
4
FIA F3

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash

1h
5
FIA F2

Correa’s family issues new ‘critical but stable’ update

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge
F1

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash
F1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

Live: Follow Italian GP final practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Italian GP final practice as it happens

Gasly unveils Hubert tribute helmet at Monza
F1

Gasly unveils Hubert tribute helmet at Monza

FIA adopts stricter approach to Parabolica track limits abuse
F1

FIA adopts stricter approach to Parabolica track limits abuse

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.